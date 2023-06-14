Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Semi-final
NetherlandsNetherlands2CroatiaCroatia4

Netherlands 2-4 Croatia: Zlatko Dalic's side seal Nations League final spot after extra-time thriller

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrej Kramaric scores against Netherlands
Andrej Kramaric equalised for Croatia from the penalty spot with his 24th international goal

Croatia are one win from their first major title after beating hosts the Netherlands in a dramatic Uefa Nations League semi-final.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic struck from distance in extra-time before Luka Modric's penalty settled a remarkable game in Rotterdam.

A 96th-minute Dutch equaliser from Noa Lang had denied Croatia in normal time.

But Zlatko Dalic's side will now play Italy or Spain in Sunday's final, while the Dutch face a third-place play-off.

Croatia had seemed destined for the final when Andrej Kramaric's penalty and a Mario Pasalic volley put them ahead after Donyell Malen's opener.

But Lang's last-gasp hooked finish levelled the game at 2-2.

Croatia, though, picked themselves up and Petkovic - introduced at the start of extra-time - slammed a fine strike past the Netherlands keeper Justin Bijlow.

Their victory was sealed by 37-year-old talisman Modric from the penalty spot with four minutes left, after he was felled by a clumsy Tyrell Malacia challenge.

It means Croatia have reached just their second international final, following the 2018 World Cup where they were beaten 4-2 by France.

For the Dutch, their international trophy drought now extends to beyond 35 years - they have not won a major title since the 1988 European Championships.

It also continues Ronald Koeman's inauspicious start to his second spell as the Netherlands manager, having lost 4-0 to France in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March.

Magical Modric close to international glory

Luka Modric celebrates
Modric was making his 165th appearance for Croatia

Coming at the end of a long season - Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries and Marcelo Brozovic all played just four days after featuring in the Champions League final - both sides struggled to reach a competitive tempo in the early stages.

But, by the end, fans inside De Kuip had witnessed a frenzied thriller.

The Dutch, roared on by a colourful and boisterous crowd, found their rhythm first as Malen opened the scoring on 34 minutes.

A nice passing move from the hosts reached the Borussia Dortmund striker 16 yards out, and he slotted into the bottom corner.

Croatia, however, controlled possession better and eight minutes after the interval, Modric - making his 165th international appearance - capitalised on a loose touch from Cody Gakpo and was brought down in the area by the Liverpool forward. Kramaric calmly slotted the penalty down the middle.

Croatia, who came from behind to beat Canada, Japan and Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar last year, looked to have completed yet another turnaround with 18 minutes to play. Luka Ivanusec lifted in a cross which Pasalic swept in first-time from 10 yards.

The Netherlands - with former Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst brought on as a substitute - bombarded the Croatian box in response with crosses and long balls, finding reward in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Lang cleverly struck home a loose ball.

But this Croatia side have built their reputation on never knowing when to quit. Their approach was exemplified by Modric, who claimed his side's fourth goal and is now within reach of historic international silverware to go with his trophy-laden club career at Real Madrid.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22DumfriesSubstituted forLangat 85'minutes
  • 12Geertruida
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5AkéSubstituted forMalaciaat 105'minutesBooked at 116mins
  • 6WiefferSubstituted forWijnaldumat 75'minutes
  • 21F de JongBooked at 38mins
  • 18MalenSubstituted forBergwijnat 75'minutes
  • 20KoopmeinersBooked at 93mins
  • 11SimonsSubstituted forWeghorstat 64'minutes
  • 9GakpoSubstituted forde Roonat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 3Blind
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 10Lang
  • 13Flekken
  • 14Botman
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Malacia
  • 17Veerman
  • 19Weghorst
  • 23Noppert

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1LivakovicBooked at 90mins
  • 22JuranovicSubstituted forStanisicat 79'minutes
  • 6SutaloSubstituted forPetkovicat 90'minutes
  • 21Vida
  • 14Perisic
  • 10ModricSubstituted forBarisicat 119'minutes
  • 11BrozovicBooked at 63mins
  • 8KovacicBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMajerat 85'minutes
  • 15PasalicBooked at 24mins
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forErlicat 90'minutes
  • 16IvanusecSubstituted forVlasicat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Stanisic
  • 3Barisic
  • 5Erlic
  • 7Majer
  • 12Labrovic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 17Petkovic
  • 18Musa
  • 19Sosa
  • 20Beljo
  • 23Ivusic
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home25
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 2, Croatia 4.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Netherlands 2, Croatia 4.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Bruno Petkovic tries a through ball, but Lovro Majer is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Lovro Majer (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Borna Barisic replaces Luka Modric.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 2, Croatia 4. Luka Modric (Croatia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  9. Booking

    Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Croatia. Bruno Petkovic draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Mario Pasalic (Croatia) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

  14. Post update

    Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Domagoj Vida (Croatia).

  17. Post update

    Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Noa Lang (Netherlands) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marten de Roon.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Nikola Vlasic tries a through ball, but Lovro Majer is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by 457764345, today at 23:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rret65, today at 23:09

    Scotland has the same population as Croatia, and look how rubbish they are!!

  • Comment posted by YouReds, today at 23:09

    Ageing Croatia team beat consistently fragile Netherlands team in tournament nobody really cares about. Roll out the overused Modric is a ‘genius’ trope and that’s a wrap.

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 23:09

    … and to think that England are not as good as that lot.

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, today at 23:07

    Croatia are always there or there abouts. I hope they win big one day, they deserve to.

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 23:06

    Major title???

  • Comment posted by Cliche121, today at 23:05

    The Dutch proved the old adage, and theory, that going Dutch is a game of two halves.

  • Comment posted by marklv, today at 23:04

    The Nations League is to the Euros what the League Cup is to the FA Cup. Not sure how many countries really treat it seriously.

  • Comment posted by Bacaruda, today at 23:04

    "No major yitles for the Netherlands since 1988"! How rubbish is that?

    Meanwhile, back in England....

  • Comment posted by fidel, today at 23:03

    Masterful Luka once again!

  • Comment posted by Mores, today at 23:03

    Pundits and bookmakers always underestimate Croatia which is actually great for ordinary people. It's not only Modric. Kovacic is the best Chelsea player, Perisic the second best Spurs player (after Kane), Brozovic captain of Inter in Champions League final etc.

  • Comment posted by Alba, today at 23:02

    "It means Croatia have reached just their second international final".

    A country of 5 million people who 'only' gained their independence 32 years ago have reached as many final as England have.

    • Reply posted by HunterKiller, today at 23:05

      HunterKiller replied:
      The nations league is a bit of a farce though and they had to beat, let’s face it, a poor England side to get to their last one, their strength is playing as a team and not via individuals

  • Comment posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 23:00

    A fun game to watch for those of us in mourning from the end of the football season.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:59

    Seriously koeman got sacked from Barcelona and Everton and even shakes old man modrics hand when the game is still playing. Absolutely rubbish manager on the same level as lampard and Gerrard.

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 23:04

      Alba replied:
      He was a better player than both but isn't any better as manager.

  • Comment posted by Roy of the Rovers, today at 22:59

    To think that a player of Modric's calibre once played for Tottenham..

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 22:57

    Stun farts

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:56

    Hardly a shock given that Ajax have ruined Dutch football with their dominance of their national league

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 23:03

      Alba replied:
      3 different winners in the last 5 seasons.

  • Comment posted by Krunoslav Funtak, today at 22:55

    Croatia has something hard to explain, leading this team now to remarkable consistency of great results. It is interesting that beside large names as Modrić, Kovačić, Brozović, often key plays in key games are provided by few not so known players. For example, one of key players to win bronze in WC was Oršić who didn't find place in first Southampton team, and Petković from DInamo Zagreb.

  • Comment posted by TheEmperor, today at 22:52

    The Dutch had 25 fouls, that’s a huge amount for 1 game. Poor.

