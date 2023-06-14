Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United finished 19th in the Premier League last season and were relegated back to the Cha,pionship

Leeds United have been charged by the Football Association with misconduct after an alleged homophobic chant.

The incident occurred in the Whites' 2-2 home draw with Brighton on 11 March.

It is alleged Leeds failed to ensure fans behaved in an orderly fashion in the 20th minute, the charge centring on "words or behaviour that are improper, offensive, indecent or insulting with reference to sexual orientation".

The club have until Wednesday, 21 June to respond to the charge.