Jack Hendry (left) recovered from injury to finish the season in Club Brugge's starting line-up

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Norway v Scotland Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

Scotland's Jack Hendry says facing Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League has prepared him for taking on Erling Haaland.

Hendry also played against Manchester City for Club Brugge before the Norwegian arrived to help the English side become European champions.

Scotland are next in the striker's firing line in his country's Euro 2024 qualifier in Oslo on Saturday.

But Hendry gets "a real excitement" tackling "these type of players".

The centre-back described 53-goal Haaland as "an amazing player with an amazing record this season" but "will definitely be relishing, if I get called upon, to try and get the better of him" and "testing yourself against the best in the world".

The pre-Haaland City thumped Brugge 4-1 and 5-1 in 2021. However, while PSG also beat the Belgians 4-1 in France, Hendry did help restrict Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and co to a 1-1 draw in their home game.

"Haaland, like every other player, I will study and see how they are going to play and come up with a best solution on how to deal with them," the 28-year-old said.

"But playing against top strikers like Mbappe will give me great experience going into these type of contests.

"The more games you play at that level, the more confidence it gives you and I am lucky enough to have played quite a few games at that level now."

Hendry started the season being sent on loan to Cremonese in Serie A and then missed three months with a knee injury shortly after facing Benfica back at Brugge in the Champions League knockout stages in February.

However, he was back in his club starting line-up for the final three games of the season and his chances of adding to his 21 caps has been increased by the absence through injury of Grant Hanley and Scott McKenna.

"It was kind of an up-and-down season for me, but I made sure I worked hard at Club Brugge to get those games and get those minutes and it has paid off coming into these games," Hendry added.

"I like to put myself out the comfort zone and went to play in Italy. The chance came up, it was probably just the wrong club at the wrong time, but I learnt a lot from it."