Close menu

Joao Pedro: Brighton complete club record signing of Brazil forward

Last updated on .From the section Brightoncomments17

Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro was one of the standout performers in the Championship with Watford this season

Brighton have completed the club record signing of Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hornets in 2020, moves to the Premier League club for a fee of just under £30m.

Brighton agreed a deal on 5 May and Pedro was able to complete his switch once the summer transfer window opened.

"Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

"He's a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well."

Brighton will play in Europe for the first time next season after a sixth-place league finish for Roberto De Zerbi's side secured a Europa League spot.

Former Fluminense player Pedro scored 24 goals in 109 appearances for Championship side Watford, including 11 goals in 35 games this season.

The Seagulls are also said to be close to agreeing a deal for Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page..

How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 13:53

    No doubt Brighton will turn him into a 60mill player and the vultures will return...

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 13:53

    Thought they would hold out for Mbappe.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 13:53

    Vote For Pedro

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 13:46

    Wish him a good time at the Brighton.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 13:41

    Just show a picture of him i n red to save time .
    As he will be sold on soon.

  • Comment posted by guyguy, today at 13:40

    Refreshing to see a club who don't engage in the extortionate market for bang average players. This is an example of a well run club- take note other "Top 6" sides

    • Reply posted by glowkeeper, today at 13:47

      glowkeeper replied:
      £30 million for an inexperienced kid with a 1 in 3 goal average in the second tier isn't extortionate? Wow.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 13:32

    He looks a completely different player to when he was at Chelsea ;) haha

    • Reply posted by M1cha5l, today at 13:38

      M1cha5l replied:
      Terrible chat....

  • Comment posted by Gary M, today at 13:29

    I think Brighton spends money wisely and I look for them to continue to move up the premier league.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:39

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Last season was as high as they'll ever go. Will Chelsea or Spurs be as bad next season? We'd like it to be that way, but it's unlikely. Brighton can't rely on constantly selling their best players and getting lucky with replacements.

      As for this Pedro, doesn't seem to have set the Championship alight so is £30m a good price? Probably not, but everyone knows Brighton have loads of money now.

  • Comment posted by reddleman, today at 13:19

    An excellent signing that gives real strength and depth to the forward areas. With the super exciting Simon Adingra coming back after his successful loan at USG and Enciso, Mitoma, March and Buonanotte all having a full pre-season under RDZ the anticipation for next season is immense. What a time to be a Seagull.

  • Comment posted by Fatdave, today at 13:18

    Milner a great signing. Quality of ironing at Brighton about to go up a notch!

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 13:09

    Good luck Joao. Thanks for being one of the very few players who looked like they cared about Watford last season.

    Well done on getting out of our absolute car crash of a club.

    • Reply posted by Gazza Gazprom, today at 13:50

      Gazza Gazprom replied:
      Glen Murray rates him very highly apparently having played in the same squad for a while - interesting to see how we cover for McAllister next year. Maybe Enciso, Buonanotte and now Joao Pedro can switch in and out. I think the key will be having flexible cover over the front 5 attacking positions, so looking good.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 13:07

    As usual good business from the Seagulls. Like Brentford they are very organised and very well run. Wish the Hammers could get their hit together on the same lines. Good luck next season with Thurs/ Sunday football. COYI

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:05

    Excited to see what he can do in the RDZ set up. If Welbeck is in the mix next season I think he can learn a lot. Alongside an emerging Billy Gilmour, who I think will step into Alexis Mac Allistair's shoes, I'm confident the team can keep building on the young talent we have and the style of play RDZ is forming.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport