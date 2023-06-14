Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Only four Chelsea players have made more appearances for the club than John Hollins

Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins has died aged 76, the club has announced.

Hollins made almost 600 appearances as a player for the club, scoring 64 times during his two spells at Stamford Bridge between 1963 and 1984.

He was appointed as manager in 1985, a position he held for three years.

"He was a hero to the fans of this club, and very much that to me," Chelsea board member Daniel Finkelstein said.

"He was at the heart of one of Chelsea's greatest teams and, as well as contributing to its trophy success, he expressed its spirit.

"He lifted up the team with his play and lit up the Bridge with his smile. He gave a life of service to this club, as a player, as a manager and as a matchday ambassador. He was greatly loved and will be much missed."

John Hollins played under Chelsea managers Tommy Docherty and Dave Sexton

Two-time player of the year winner Hollins, a product of Chelsea's youth system, made his first-team debut at the age of 17.

He lifted the FA Cup, Cup Winners' Cup and League Cup during his first period at the club, leaving in 1975 and returning eight years later to help them earn promotion from the second tier.

Hollins' 592 games place him fifth on Chelsea's all-time appearances list behind John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ron Harris and Peter Bonetti.

His playing career also featured time at fellow London clubs Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal

He also went on to manage Swansea City, with whom he won the fourth-tier title in 2000, Rochdale, Stockport, Crawley and Weymouth.

Hollins' son Chris, a former BBC presenter, tweeted: "My hero, best friend and dad left us today.

"He was so modest but I will say it: He was a great player, brilliant team-mate and one hell of a person. My Mum, sister and all his grandchildren will miss him so much."