Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Vincent Tan took control of Cardiff City in 2010

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has confirmed he is selling Belgian club KV Kortrijk.

The Malaysian billionaire paid around £5m to buy the West Flanders-based Belgian Pro League side in 2015.

Tan is now selling his shares to the Kaminski Group, led by American-Polish businessman Maciek Kaminski.

"I wish Maciek Kaminski and his family all the best. Mr Kaminski is a good owner for the club, who already has experience in football," said Tan.

"I think he will take the club to an even greater height. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans, staff and the city for their support during my time here."

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo, who had been working as Kortrijk's managing director, will also leave the club along with Tan.