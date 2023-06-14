Close menu

Max Dyche: Northampton Town defender signs new two-year deal

Max Dyche celebrates scoring for Northampton Town
Max Dyche scored his first goal for Northampton Town in their penultimate game of the 2022-23 seasaon

Defender Max Dyche has signed a new two-year deal with newly-promoted League One side Northampton Town.

The 20-year-old son of Everton manager Sean Dyche came through the Cobblers' academy and has made 26 first-team appearances for the club.

He featured 22 times for Northampton last season, helping them secure automatic promotion from League Two.

"It's a good place to be and hopefully we can kick on," Dyche told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I just want to keep progressing and building on the games I played last season. My first promotion in my second year, I couldn't ask for more than that really."

The defender was out of contract this summer and said it was a "pretty simple" decision to remain at Sixfields after "having a little look around" at other potential clubs.

"It was pretty straight forward to come back here," he said. "It's my boyhood club, last season ended on a high so I just hope to build and continue where I left off."

