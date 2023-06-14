Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild scored six goals for Portsmouth last season

Lincoln City have signed winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild from Portsmouth on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in 79 game for Pompey after arriving from Bromley in 2020.

Hackett-Fairchild had a year remaining on his Portsmouth deal, but was allowed to leave after expressing a desire to seek more game time.

"He is a really talented, creative and exciting wide player," said Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy.

"We have worked on this signing for six months, so we are delighted to bring Reeco to the club."

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said "it's a move that's beneficial for all parties".

"Reeco was looking for a bit more playing time, so we shook hands and agreed he could move elsewhere.

"He played an important role for us in the second half of last season and scored some goals. He did a decent job whenever he was called upon."

Hackett-Fairchild, who came though the academy at Dagenham & Redbridge and also previously played for Charlton and Southend, could earn his first international cap for Saint Lucia during the preliminary rounds of the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup.

