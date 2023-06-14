Close menu

Manchester City: Why Treble-winners' domination provokes questions as well as praise

By Dan RoanBBC sports editor

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments232

Manchester City lift Champions League trophy
Manchester City added the Champions League to their earlier Premier League and FA Cup wins to secure the Treble

Manchester City's Champions League triumph in Istanbul felt like one of the most momentous results in football for years.

It ended City's long pursuit of the trophy they coveted most.

And by sealing only the second Treble an English club has managed, it ensured the team and their manager will always enjoy legendary status.

Add in the fact that when arch-rivals Manchester United managed the only previous Treble in the 1998-99 season City were down in the third tier, and the significance of what is a remarkable sporting journey becomes clear.

City had overtaken United on and off the pitch long before Istanbul, of course. But victory reinforced the sense of a seismic shift in the sport's balance of power - in Manchester, domestically, and now across the European game, where many believe Pep Guardiola's team could dominate as they have in England.

They conquered Europe at a time when the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Saudi Arabia own PSG and Newcastle United respectively. When a member of the Qatari ruling family is bidding to buy Manchester United. It came just days after it was announced Saudi finance was about to shake up the way golf is run globally. For many, Istanbul was another major milestone in the broader theme of Middle Eastern investment into sports.

There is much to admire about the way City play, Guardiola's coaching, and their wider system and global structure - one that now includes a state-of-the-art academy, and 13 clubs under the umbrella of the City Football Group (CFG).

City's under 18s recently became the first everexternal-link to win three successive national championships. City's under 21s have also just become the first to secure a hat-trick of consecutive Premier League 2 titles.external-link

And, since 2016, City's relaunched women's side have also won the FA Cup on three occasions and the Women's Super League once.

And yet, as well as renewed admiration, City's triumph also means additional scrutiny.

The extremely rare sight in Istanbul of majority owner Sheikh Mansour - whose sovereign wealth has transformed the fortunes of the club - at just his second City match since taking them over via his Abu Dhabi Investment Group in 2008 - was a vivid reminder of some of the questions and issues that swirl around the new champions of Europe.

The fact Mansour - the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - was at his first City match for 13 years inevitably led to more questions over the motivation for his ownership.

Human rights campaigners believe the club is being used to 'sportswash' what Amnesty has called the "deeply tarnished image" of the oil-rich UAE.

Last month, more than 40 NGOsexternal-link accused the UAE of a "sustained assault on human rights and freedoms, including targeting human rights activists, enacting repressive laws, and using the criminal justice system as a tool to eliminate the human rights movement".

The UAE has also had one of the world's highest per-capita carbon-emission rates.

But evidence can be provided of a strong investment that has added value, not simply a soft power vehicle in an attempt to diversify its economy and boost tourism.

City can point to the fact that while about £1.5bn has been spent on new players since 2008, Mansour bought City via a private equity group for £200m, and they are now estimated to be worth £4bn,external-link with a £42m profit announced last year.external-link

Ros Atkins on… Manchester City’s finances

There is also renewed focus on the UAE's foreign policy, with scrutiny of Abu Dhabi's relationship with the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In March, the US government said it was "concerned" UAE companies had exported millions of pounds worth of goods to Russia, helping the country to get round international sanctions.

Last year, the UAE abstained from a US-led vote at the UN condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And in October, Putin hailed Russia's ties with the UAE during a meeting with the country's president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

'MBZ' - as he is known - is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, and sat next to his brother - Sheikh Mansour - at the Champions League final.

Manchester City owners watch the Champions League final
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (front left) was alongside Sheikh Mansour and City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in Instabul

It is not just international politics that make the club's Abu Dhabi ownership controversial.

As well as the Treble, City's season was notable for the catalogue of more than 100 alleged financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018 that the Premier League charged the club with.

City were also accused of failing to co-operate with an investigation. According to experts, the league appeared to be claiming sponsorship income linked to City's owners was artificially inflated.

City deny wrongdoing, saying their innocence is supported by a "body of irrefutable evidence".

In 2020, they successfully overturned a two-year Uefa ban from European competitions for financial fair play breaches, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport clearing the club of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions".

But until the Premier League case is concluded - and that could take years - suspicion over exactly how City have achieved their success, along with talk from rival fans of asterisks next to titles, and possible points deductions if found guilty, will inevitably continue.

Such intrigue only adds to those concerned that City's dominance and wealth could be affecting the competitive balance of the sport. That the Premier League is starting to become too predictable, with City champions five out of the past six seasons.

Next season, City will be favourites to win a fourth consecutive league title - something no team in the history of English football has achieved.

On the European stage, too, there have been concerns the multiple-club model allows City to stockpile talent, and many of the continent's traditional powers will be worried the club could emulate Real Madrid, who have won the Champions League five times in the past decade.

Little of that will bother the City fans who experienced the joy of Istanbul, of course. Or those who were at the Etihad to watch their team dismantle the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Or those who braved the rain to witness this week's victory parade. Especially those old enough to remember the years when they existed firmly in the shadow of their then dominant neighbours United.

Many such fans believe envy lies behind much of the criticism City receive, and make the point other clubs have enjoyed similar eras of dominance in the past, and that other Premier League rivals have spent similarly vast amounts without managing the success that City have enjoyed.

They believe City should just be celebrated.

But there is still too much to be resolved, and too much intrigue surrounding those who own the club, for it ever to be as simple as that.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

233 comments

  • Comment posted by Richie Nayls, today at 13:11

    I'm by no means a Man U fan (I'm Leeds as it happens), but if you can win the treble with a squad containing David May, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers, that's some achievement.

    If you can win the treble after 15 years of throwing over £1.5 billion at the club and signing everything in sight. So what!

    The game is gone. Honestly, if people can't see that now, there is no hope.

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 13:28

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      Not often I agree with a L**ds fan but in this case you're spot on.. #UTT

  • Comment posted by Member of the public, today at 13:01

    City are cheats. And just like Ben Johnson and Lance Armstrong the truth will eventually be known

    • Reply posted by Akimbo, today at 13:27

      Akimbo replied:
      No they aren't.
      Also your comparison is ridiculous.
      Johnson and Armstrong took performance enhancing drugs

  • Comment posted by PFD, today at 13:12

    The football deserves praise, the manner in which it was achieved doesn't.

    • Reply posted by PipPip, today at 13:16

      PipPip replied:
      Glib and trite.

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 13:10

    Sportswashing and/or greenwashing is evident in the upper echelons of virtually every professional sport. The horse has probably bolted in terms of doing anything meaningful about it though.

    I'd encourage any football fan who is remotely concerned by this to ditch top-level football and follow their local lower- or non-league team(s).

    • Reply posted by Geordie, today at 13:26

      Geordie replied:
      Sportswashing should include journalists who fail to mention that although the CAS cleared them a lot was due to technical issues such as time limits. If they were really not guilt of anything why did they pay a huge fine.

  • Comment posted by User0063689873, today at 13:12

    There should be no praise. They have cheated.

    If they werent allowed sponsorship from abu dhabi based companies (puma became a sponsor after signing an agreement for an abu dhabi business, so theyre likely being paid off too) they wouldve gad no money to spend. Globally they are tiny with no interest in them, yet have highest income in football?

    Without cheating they would have no leagues.

    • Reply posted by feedthecat, today at 13:22

      feedthecat replied:
      In your opinion.

  • Comment posted by FFCWHITE, today at 13:09

    When I was younger I wanted every English club to win in Europe, without exception. Now there's only a select few, and I can assure you that Man City Emirates isn't one of them! Well done West Ham though....

    • Reply posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 13:19

      Help Out to Eat Out replied:
      Pity that one of their co-owners (Daniel Křetínský) is an oligarch who has links to Vladimir Putin.

  • Comment posted by Grif, today at 13:03

    Colossal elephant in the room stalks City’s modern success. There’ll always be a similarly huge asterisk

    • Reply posted by PipPip, today at 13:23

      PipPip replied:
      Only in the mind of you and your jealous ilk.

  • Comment posted by Ticketless sports fan, today at 13:02

    Throw all those medals in the bin, you won them all by cheating

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 13:16

    "In 2020, they successfully overturned a two-year Uefa ban from European competitions for financial fair play breaches, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport clearing the club of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions"."
    They weren't cleared, they were found guilty by UEFA. CAS then decided that some of the key evidence was time-bound and therefore inadmissible.

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 13:17

      BlueStig replied:
      So, cleared!

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 13:15

    As well as the best players City will have the best lawyers, and an army of them. There is no chance of them being nailed.

    • Reply posted by mmc071, today at 13:17

      mmc071 replied:
      It's not just the lawyers though. Suitcases full of dirty money make things disappear...

  • Comment posted by JohnD, today at 13:13

    BBC just cannot let it be. If and when United are bought by a country the BBC and others claim have other reasons for investing in sports, everything will be fine. There won’t be any accusations of cheating, it’s United it will be okay…as it’s always been even when United reported losses, yet still spent more than anyone else. No FFP rule breaking accusations by UEFA or the FA..

    • Reply posted by User0063689873, today at 13:17

      User0063689873 replied:
      Because manu spent genuine income and didnt give themselve money and pretend its sponsor income

  • Comment posted by rp, today at 13:09

    Countries buying football clubs until they have a majority in the PL and then they vote in a non-relegating/promoting super league.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 13:18

    We can all whinge about Man City buying their success. You still need a great manager to do it. As for Middle Eastern money. Well United might be next. Also United are billions in debt due to the Glazers. Yet still allowed to throw money at transfers . Their is no level playing field anymore. That went when the Prem and Sky hooked up. Money talks unfortunately and we are stuck with it . BWFC fan.

    • Reply posted by monte, today at 13:31

      monte replied:
      A part of buying success is buying a great manager.....

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 13:30

    115 questions to answer. A year's ban from the Premier League for each charge found guilty of will teach them a lesson.

    • Reply posted by mc64fc, today at 13:37

      mc64fc replied:
      Should take about a decade to resolve

  • Comment posted by Bales, today at 13:20

    Basically got away with lame FFP rules to build their squad with oil money circa £1.5bn and pay extortionate wages probably way over whats published. They are now way ahead and just need one or two quality additions each year. This has created a one horse race league like in Germany/France and is turning prem league into a bore fest sadly.

    • Reply posted by feedthecat, today at 13:24

      feedthecat replied:
      Man United and Chelsea have higher wage bills than City, and have spent more money.

  • Comment posted by glan1976 , today at 13:00

    Is this click bait or what?

    We all know the're bent..

    Nothing that's unknown, so when will they get stripped/kick to the curb?

  • Comment posted by mmc071, today at 13:10

    Shouldn't call them Manchester City - the only thing they have in common with Manchester is the location of the stadium. The owners, the money, the staff are all foreign. Not even any locals in the squad. Call them Abu Dhabi City and be done with it.

    • Reply posted by Average Joe, today at 13:17

      Average Joe replied:
      Is Phil Foden not local enough for you?

  • Comment posted by Seven Nations Army, today at 13:12

    I do not believe that any team will challenge City for the title until Pep is gone.

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 13:30

      mustardcustard replied:
      Financially doped

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 13:27

    BBC just trying to fuel confrontation on HYS

  • Comment posted by Andrew , today at 13:26

    Seriously what is the point of football anymore?? Maybe all these oily owned clubs should piddle off and join the my daddy has more sugar than yours league in the desert and leave the rest of us to keep what's left of this so called sport to try and get some normality back.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport