Will Norris was part of the Peterborough United side that lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs

Portsmouth have signed former Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris.

The 29-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at Fratton Park after being released by the Clarets last month.

Norris made just three appearances for Burnley after joining from Wolves in the summer of 2020 and spent the first half of this year on loan at Peterborough.

He made 24 appearances in all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets, as Posh made the play-off semi-finals.

"Will's an experienced goalkeeper and played a lot of games last season, while also has experience of both the Premier League and the Championship," Portsmouth manager John Mousinho told the club website. external-link

"He comes here with a really good pedigree and will be looking to cement his place in the Pompey team.

"Everyone knows it was a position we wanted a permanent player for after last season and so we're delighted to bring him to the south coast."

Norris is Portsmouth's first signing of the summer.

