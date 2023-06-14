Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caroline Seger has scored 32 goals in 235 appearances for Sweden

Midfielder Caroline Seger is set to take part in her fifth Women's World Cup after being included in Sweden's squad for this summer's tournament.

The 38-year-old, who is Europe's most capped player with more than 230 appearances, has taken part in every World Cup since 2007.

The Rosengard player has had an injury-hit season but has proved her fitness to be included in the 23-player squad.

Sweden, ranked third in the world, came third at the 2019 World Cup.

Head coach Peter Gerhardsson has named seven Women's Super League players in his squad for Australia and New Zealand, including Arsenal duo Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig and Chelsea pair Zecira Musovic and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo, who scored the winning goal in the Women's Champions League final earlier this month, will play at her second World Cup.

However, Kansas City defender Hanna Glas has not been included after failing to recover from a knee injury she sustained last year.

Sweden are in Group G along with South Africa, Italy and Argentina.

Sweden squad

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom (KIF Orebro), Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea).

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich), Amanda Ilestedt (PSG), Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid), Anna Sandberg (Hacken), Linda Sembrant (Juventus).

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Elin Rubensson (Hacken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea), Olivia Schough (Rosengard), Caroline Seger (Rosengard).

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona).