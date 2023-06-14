Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The 2023-24 Premier League fixtures are being released on Thursday at 09:00 BST - and you will get them on the BBC Sport website and app as soon as they are announced.

Luton Town are set to discover their opponents for their first top-flight match since 1992, while Burnley and Sheffield United will find out who they kick off against as both return to the division after short stints in the Championship.

The season schedule returns to normal, having been affected first by the Covid-19 pandemic and its knock-on impact, and then by last year's World Cup break - with the Premier League starting on Saturday 12 August and finishing on Sunday 19 May.

And the mid-season break returns, with no matches scheduled between 13-20 January.

Who will Manchester City begin their latest title defence against? And who will Mauricio Pochettino face in his first competitive game as Chelsea manager?

