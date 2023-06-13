Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Tom Booth came through Crewe's youth system

Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Tom Booth has signed a new two-year deal.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for Crewe against Grimsby in April and made a total of four appearances last season.

He has previously spent time out on loan with non-league sides Kidsgrove Athletic and Nantwich Town.

Crewe say Booth, who has a further 12-month option on his deal, will now "fight for the Alex number one jersey" next season.