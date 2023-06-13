Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leeds United have launched an eleventh-hour attempt to hijack the return of Brendan Rodgers to Celtic after making the 50-year-old former Leicester City manager their top target after relegation from the Premier League. (Daily Record) external-link

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of agreeing a sensational return as Celtic manager after a fresh round of positive talks on Tuesday left the 50-year-old Northern Irishman poised to accept an offer to succeed Ange Postecoglou. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Japan forward Daizen Maeda admits that working with Ange Postecoglou, who signed the 25-year-old for Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, has left him dreaming of following the new Tottenham Hotspur manager to a "higher stage". (Daily Record) external-link

Dutch striker Sam Lammers is set to arrive in Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers on Wednesday after a fee of around £3m fee was agreed with Atalanta for the 26-year-old's signature. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers are continuing to pursue Nottingham Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo, but there are also German and English clubs keen on signing the 22-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Rangers could sell 29-year-old Croatia striker Antonio Colak this summer, with the Ibrox club poised to complete a £3m deal for Atalanta's Sam Lammers while also having started talks with Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers. (Football Insider) external-link

Sevilla are leading the race to sign Alfredo Morelos as the 26-year-old Colombia striker searches for a new club after being released by Rangers and the Spanish club could announce his signing in the coming weeks. (Todofichajes) external-link

Rangers have opened contract talks with Croatia left-back Borna Barisic over an extension as the 30-year-old enters the final year of his current deal and are also in talks with Nottingham Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who is wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford after Rangers' attempt to turn the 21-year-old's loan into a permanent deal stalled, has admitted joining the Glasgow club last summer was the best decision he has made in his career. (Rising Ballers via Football Scotland) external-link

Financial fair play rules and Newcastle United's high spending could scupper 26-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney's hopes of a summer transfer from Arsenal to their Premier League rivals. (Daily Telegraph, print edition)

Liverpool winger Harvey Blair is a loan target for Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, but they face competition for the 19-year-old from English League One clubs Portsmouth, Burton Albion and Leyton Orient. (Football Insider) external-link

Despite reports, free agent striker Macauley Bonne, most recently at Charlton Athletic, and Larne forward Lee Bonis are not high on Hibernian's wishlist, but they do want to bring back two loan defenders - Manchester United's Will Fish, who is also wanted by Aberdeen, and Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs are closing in on a deal to bring 20-year-old centre-half Will Fish back to Easter Road after last season's successful loan spell from Manchester United. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has backed the current board and vociferously dismissed wild speculation that he could form a partnership with the Easdale brothers to make a bid for control at Ibrox. (The Herald) external-link