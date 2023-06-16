Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Robin Veldman had six games in charge of Anderlecht as caretaker

Former Anderlecht assistant manager Robin Veldman has been appointed Queen's Park head coach, promising "attractive, dominant football".

The 37-year-old Dutchman, who left the Belgian outfit on Saturday, has signed a three-year contract.

He takes over from Owen Coyle, who stood down after his side lost in the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

"From the first moment I contacted the club, I got a warm feeling," Veldman told the Queen's Park website.

"Last season, the club was close to promotion, but our goal is to achieve success with attractive, dominant football. The vision to field young players, in an attractive playing style, appeals to me enormously."

Veldman began his coaching career with lower league Marknesse before taking charge of Heerenveen's under-19s, switching to Ajax's youth academy then to Anderlecht's under-21s in 2021.

He had a spell in interim charge of the first team for six matches after the October departure of Felice Mazzu and became assistant under new head coach Brian Riemer.

However, after Anderlecht finished 11th in the Belgian Pro League, their lowest finish since 1937, chief executive Jesper Fredberg told the club website they had "been moving in a new direction since January".

"Such a process sometimes requires some difficult decisions," he said. "After several talks with Robin at the end of this past season, we decided not to continue the cooperation."

Queen's Park had been looking for a successor to Coyle, who stood down after his side lost in the play-off semi-final to Partick Thistle after finishing runners-up to Dundee and having relinquished a healthy lead in the final weeks of the season.

Director of football Marijn Beuker said: "With Robin's experience at two of Europe's biggest clubs, his track record of developing young talents and the style his teams play in, he quickly became our ideal candidate.

"We have spoken extensively about the vision, style of play and providing opportunity to young players in the first team."

Veldman's coaching team will include Paul Nuijten, who joined the club in November from Willem II as the head of their pro and youth program.