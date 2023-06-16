Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen have signed striker Ester Sokler from Slovenian club Radomlje for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, capped by Slovenia at under-21 level, has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club subject to a work permit.

Sokler scored 10 times in 31 games in his first season with Radomlje as they finished seventh in the 10-team Slovenian top flight.

He had previously spent two seasons with this year's runners-up, Celje.

Sokler began his career with Krsko then spent six months with second-tier Brezice 1919 before a return to the PrvaLiga.

"He fits the profile of striker we were searching for, someone who can continue to develop in the correct environment and is another good example of our overall recruitment strategy, looking further afield for players who we believe can make a positive impact here," said Aberdeen boss Barry Robson