Some Celtic fans held up a banner criticising Rodgers after his exit for Leicester in 2019

You might think a club looking to bring back one of its most successful managers would be greeted with universal approval, but invincible treble or not, it's not the case at Celtic.

The nature of Brendan Rodgers' departure - mid season for Leicester City and before the mythical 10th league title in a row could be secured - still rankles with many.

We asked Celtic fans for their views on Rodgers and a potential return to Glasgow, and they did not disappoint.

'A traitor' or 'proven winner'?

Robert: Rodgers was a great manager, but we need loyalty as well. I'm not sure if I've forgiven him yet but my mind is open.

Henry: He walked out on 10 in a row and left us halfway through the season. He's a traitor, keep him out of Celtic. If they take him back, the same thing will happen.

Mick: Definitely not, just look at the mess he left at Celtic and Leicester after he departed.

Jayden: We're a brilliant club. If Rodgers comes back, we will welcome him back. He left for a bigger challenge and more money like everyone would. The board wouldn't give him the money to spend on the players he wanted to improve the team, so I don't blame him for leaving.

Hugh: You can't deny that Rodgers is a top-class manager who brought unbelievable success to us, but the way he left after his first tenure was thought to be unforgivable. Maybe he can repay us if he furthers our dominance and develops us in European football.

George: Definitely, I would love him back. His record speaks for itself, he's a superior manager to Ange Postecoglou.

Peter: Don't bring Rodgers back. He will leave again if a Premier League club ask him.

Callum: He's the only man for the job. Yes, he left us, but the money he was offered couldn't be turned down. It's the same as Postecoglou. I can see that, if he is given money, he can keep improving the club going forward.

Brian-Patrick: Celtic my lifelong love, sometimes heartbreak. The Rodgers question boils down to "Is he infinitely superior to Michael Beale and will Rangers tremble?". The answer is absolutely and past indiscretions are to be forgiven. We've all done at least one heinous thing in our lives. Let that be his. And no more over-the-top emotional attachment to managers.

Robbie: Rodgers' record at Celtic is outstanding. However, the competition he faced was nothing compared to what he would be walking into now and the current squad I don't think would suit a typical Rodgers style of play. We need a manager with the same attacking mindset to get the best out of these players, which just isn't Rodgers.

Mari: Fans don't want Rogers back. His football became stale towards the end, no thanks!

Barry: I think Celtic supporters need to start looking at the manger's position like we do the playing squad. They are here to do a job and, ultimately, if they are successful, they move on after a couple of years. If he's the best man for the job then appoint him, it's that simple.

Peter: Yes, he is one of our most successful managers. Like previous great managers and players, he left. He is not the first to do so and he will not be the last. He is our only manager to deliver an invincible season and he won every domestic trophy on offer. As Johnny Cash said, "everyone leaves in the end", but it's time to welcome back one of our greatest.

Chris: In an instant. He's a proven winner, he improves players. What's not to like? Anyone who is blinded by the way he left is just being daft.

Mike: He was hugely successful first time around. I'd absolutely have him back. Of all the candidates, he is the least risky. Would he likely move on if successful? Of course, but that applies to anyone and everyone.

'Scott Brown as assistant'

Wayne: No way should Rodgers return to Celtic. He left under a cloud and with the good performances dwindling. Never go back, look at Neil Lennon.

Eamon: I believe it is a backward step to have Rodgers back. History has taught us that, if offered a job in the English Premier League again, he will abandon Celtic and move forward. If he believes the job at Leicester was bigger than Celtic then he doesn't deserve another chance at Celtic. A leopard doesn't change its spots!

Paul: Let's get it done with Scott Brown as his assistant. Postecoglou has put together a brilliant squad of players and now we need a proven, good coach to take them to the next level. Forget how Rodgers left - onwards with the future.

Frank: Celtic are a great team going forward. However, they still require good leadership and Rodgers would do a very good job.

'He doesn't deserve another chance'

Scott: Do not let him return. He left in the most disrespectful fashion. I have supported Celtic all my life and would switch off if he was appointed. He doesn't deserve a chance again at one of the most historic clubs in Britain.

Iain: Rodgers knows the club and can hit the ground running. Club loyalty is only for fans. Players and managers go to the highest bidder.

Adam: As long as he commits to a minimum of 12 months, Celtic need to ensure there's a financial penalty if he departs before the end of the season.

Iain: The man has proved that he has the capabilities for the job and he doesn't have to go hunting for fresh players. He would have a ready-made team.

Gerry: Let's not go back to Rodgers. Too many loans, too many dud transfers. He is a divisive figure and guaranteed to jump at the first offer south of the border.

Eliot: I'd definitely have him back, it's guaranteed success.