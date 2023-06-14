Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Taylor Charters made his first-team debut for Carlisle on New Year's Day 2020 aged 18

Carlisle United's play-off penalty hero Taylor Charters has signed a new two-year deal to run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old midfielder netted the crucial spot-kick during the League Two final shoot-out against Stockport to send the Cumbrians into the third tier.

It was his 57th appearance for Carlisle, having also spent time on loan at Gateshead.

Whitehaven-born Charters scored one goal in 19 games this past season.