England Euro 2024 qualifiers: Eze says he is grateful to Hodgson

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C: Malta v England Venue: Ta' Qali Stadium, Malta Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Eberechi Eze says his past injury problems have helped "shape" him and led to England recognition.

The Crystal Palace midfielder could win a first cap after being called up to the squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Eze, 24, was forced to withdraw from England's provisional Euro 2020 squad in May 2021 with an Achilles injury.

"I know without setbacks and difficult moments it's hard to grow and be the person I am today," he said.

"I look back at those memories fondly because I know it has helped shape who I am.

"It's hard to put into words. I look at things a bit differently. I saw it [potential making Euro 2020] as I was on the right trajectory, even though I was injured, this was the level I could get to. It gave me the motivation to keep going.

"I got a message which gave me an inkling I was going to be called up but being injured that was the end of it for a little while.

"It's been a journey getting back to the standard and putting in the performances but it's been a good one."

England first face Malta away in the Group C qualifier on Friday before hosting North Macedonia in Manchester on Monday.

'Insane wisdom'

Eze scored 10 goals for Palace last season, including six after Roy Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park to replace Patrick Vieira and guide the club to an 11th placed-finish in the Premier League.

Hodgson brought Eze to Palace from QPR in 2020 and the midfielder says the veteran manager, and his assistant Ray Lewington, have been influential in his return to prominence.

"He [Hodgson] has got insane wisdom, it's good to talk to him and hear what he has to say," added Eze, who has eight caps for the Under-21s after opting to represent England over Nigeria.

"From the first day I met them they have been improving me as a person and a player. It has opened my eyes to more. I have grown so much because of them.

"I am very grateful to Roy and Ray for all they did helping me to regain form, they helped me massively with performances and my mental state. In terms of them staying on [at Palace], it's not my decision."