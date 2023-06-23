Last updated on .From the section Everton

Bill Kenwright has been the subject of fierce protests from Everton fans in recent years

Long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright will remain at Everton after being convinced by owner Farhad Moshiri to help the club through a "period of transition".

Kenwright, 77, has been the subject of protests from supporters, who have long called for him to leave his post.

He has spent 34 years on the club's board of directors.

Moshiri, who will join the club's board, said Kenwright's "knowledge and vast experience" was key for Everton.

In a club statement, Moshiri said: "I wanted Bill to remain as our chairman during this important period of transition for the club and I am delighted that he has accepted my request to do so.

"Bill's knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future."

Successful theatre and film producer Kenwright was first invited to join the board at Goodison Park in 1989 and rose to deputy chairman after buying a majority 68% stake for £20m in 1999.

He was appointed chairman in place of Sir Phillip Carter in 2004 and a year later the Toffees secured a place in the Champions League qualifiers under the guidance of manager David Moyes.

After British-Iranian business Moshiri first bought a stake in Everton in 2016, before upping it to become majority shareholder in 2018, Kenwright's stake eventually fell to 1.3%.

In April, Kenwright wrote an open letter defending the way the club was being run and denying suggestions health issues were affecting his ability to do the job.

But the Everton Fan Advisory Board responded by saying it had "no confidence" in the Toffees chairman, with the club narrowly avoiding relegation in the past two seasons.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp all left their roles.

The statement also confirmed Colin Chong as interim chief executive officer and director at Everton. He is currently chief stadium development officer, overseeing the club's move from Goodison Park to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Moshiri will join the board alongside John Spellman, described by the club as "an experienced chartered accountant, successful businessman and Evertonian".

What happened last season?

Kenwright and other board members have not attended any home games since a 4-1 defeat by Brighton in January.

The club had said in a statement external-link there was "real and credible threat to their safety and security".

Merseyside Police was called in to liaise with the club following the alleged threats, which included reports of death threats sent to Kenwright and intimidating calls and emails to Barrett-Baxendale.

Supporters regularly held protests before home games last season, marching down Goodison Road while holding banners and chanting "Kenwright out".

In March, a panel featuring a picture of Kenwright that was stolen from outside Goodison Park was found in a canal.

Last month, Everton entered into an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital over investment in the club, with the New York-based company likely to expect representation in the boardroom.

Everton are also awaiting news of any potential sanctions after being referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules, with the club "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

'News unlikely to quell the mood of rebellion among fans'

Chief football writer Phil McNulty

Everton have finally delivered an update on changes to their board of directors long beyond the promised 48-hour deadline for an announcement - but the news Bill Kenwright will remain as chairman is unlikely to quell the mood of rebellion among fans.

The early expectation after chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, finance officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director and former player Graeme Sharp left the board was that long-serving Kenwright would follow.

They formed a boardroom quartet whose relationship with the fanbase was so broken they have decided not to attend home games since January, citing safety reasons, amid growing protests among supporters, with Kenwright and owner Farhad Moshiri primary targets.

Instead, Moshiri has joined the board and Kenwright survives for what Everton's owner described as "an important period of transition" as incoming investment is expected from New York-based MSP Sports Capital to secure more funding for the club's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

It may well be that this is a boardroom holding operation until the MSP deal is finalised as it is expected they will understandably demand a strong boardroom presence in return for their investment, but the continued presence of Kenwright is in danger of overshadowing the wider context.

Everton supporters' groups had already vowed to intensify protests if Kenwright stayed on and there is no doubt Moshiri has risked the further wrath of large numbers of fans by placing his faith in the 77-year-old, even if it may only be for a short period.

Kenwright and Moshiri have taken heavy criticism for Everton's current parlous plight after two seasons of near relegation and being referred to an independent commission by the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial fair play rules.

If Everton's statement was intended to calm the mood among discontented fans, early indications suggest it has had the opposite effect.