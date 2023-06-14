Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Brendan Rodgers (centre) was sacked in April with Leicester City under threat of relegation

Celtic are in advanced talks with Brendan Rodgers over the possibility of the 50-year-old Northern Irishman returning as manager.

No deal has been done at this point and, while Celtic have sounded out other potential candidates, Rodgers is their priority.

The Scottish champions are seeking a replacement for Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Rodgers was sacked by Leicester City in April before they were ultimately relegated from the Premier League but had a successful first spell at Celtic.

Between 2016 and 2019, he delivered seven domestic trophies in a row, including an unbeaten debut domestic campaign and consecutive trebles.

However, he left midway through the 2018-19 season to join Leicester, with some Celtic fans unfurling banners criticising him for a lack of loyalty.

Rodgers, who made clear his lifelong support for Celtic, spent four years with the Foxes, leading them to their first FA Cup final win and into European football, including a Europa Conference League semi-final.