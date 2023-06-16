Erling Haaland returns to Oslo on the back of helping Manchester City become European champions

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Norway v Scotland Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

For what seemed like an eternity, Scotland's big tournament hiatus endured for 23 years before they finally found a way back on to the big stage with their appearance at the 2020 European Championship finals.

The Scots' next opponents in the race for a place at Euro 2024 find themselves embroiled in a similarly interminable cycle of failure.

Norway last graced a major tournament in 2000 - coincidentally their only appearance at a European Championship so far, which is something of a surprise.

Current head coach Stale Solbakken trooped off the pitch after a listless stalemate in Arnhem against Slovenia alongside team-mates John Carew, Stefan Iversen, Tore Andre Flo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, unaware that 23 years of misery lay ahead. And they are still counting.

'The Lions' have flirted with qualification more than once since then - losing in the play-offs for the 2006 World Cup and the Euros in 2004, 2016 and 2020. Serbia beat them in the latter semi-final in Oslo after extra time before David Marshall's Belgrade heroics spectacularly ended Scottish woes.

Like many national sides fortunate to be blessed by the presence of a superstar down the years, it seems to now be the rule, when reporting on Norway, to prefix them with the name Erling Haaland. In the Leeds-born 22-year-old, they have a genuine world football dignitary. The Manchester City striker's head is heavy enough to wear the crown.

They are clearly much better with him in the side, exhibit A being their group openers in the spring as they collected just one point. He was also absent from Norway's final four 2022 World Cup qualifiers, including a heart-breaking late defeat in Rotterdam that resulted in the Dutch and Turkey squeezing them out.

So, if they are going to end their exodus from the big time, others have to step up and Solbakken is only too aware of the significance of Saturday's Oslo meeting with Steve Clarke's table toppers after an inauspicious start to Group A.

Norway know they cannot afford to lose to the Scots with a prospective eight-point gap between the two the prize for Clarke's men. Solbakken will be delighted that he can once again call upon Haaland's power and potency for this one, fresh from his breath-taking, goal-laden, treble-winning season.

The hosts will not have Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri to assist Haaland. But, on paper, they have enough firepower to severely test the Scots.

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are under pressure to deliver for Norway

Alexander Sorloth assumed striker duties in March in Haaland's absence and, despite scoring in the draw in Georgia, he spurned good chances in their opening defeat in Spain. However, the 27-year-old has had an excellent season with Real Sociedad, on loan from RB Leipzig, scoring 16 times as the Basque club qualified for the Champions League. He was on target against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the end of last month, so he comes into Scots' Saturday's game in good form.

Former Celtic winger Mohammed Elyounoussi is a regular starter and, despite a disappointing season with relegated Southampton, has been an important player for Norway over his 51 caps.

Captain and Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard will hit the half century himself against Scotland. He and Haaland are the two being banked on to spearhead their return to the glory days.

Odegaard lost out to Haaland in the English player of the year awards as well as the Premier League title, but the 24-year-old, who was given his first senior chance at the age of just 15 by future Celtic manager Ronny Deila at Stromsgodset, is a fabulous midfielder.

Clearly, Solbakken does not have too many concerns at the top end of the pitch for this match. It is at the back where his worries lie and where Scotland's hopes of a key victory rest.

First-choice goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has played just twice for his club side, RB Leipzig, this year after signing to cover the German side's captain, Peter Gulacsi, who was injured in the Champions League against Celtic last season. Nyland made his international debut the last time Scotland were in the country, a friendly in Molde almost a decade ago in which Scott Brown scored the only goal.

'He was a natural goalscorer' - the making of Erling Haaland

There are similar issues regarding another former Celtic player, with the versatile Kristoffer Ajer having not played for Brentford since February, while left-back Birgir Meling was in and out of the Rennes team towards the end of the season. Napoli centre-back Leo Ostigaard was limited to just four starts during his club's memorable Serie A title-winning campaign, although he did find time to score against Rangers in Europe.

On top of that, Dutch Eredivisie winning right-back Marcus Pedersen misses out through injury after a superbly consistent season with Feyenoord and is likely to be replaced with Borussia Dortmund's Julien Ryersen.

The added necessity for the Norwegians lies in the fact that, unlike the Scots, Georgia or Spain, they do not have the insurance policy of a guaranteed play-off place at the end of this group and they would certainly not have been bargaining on Clarke's men sweeping the top seeds aside in March.

Norway's relative glory days came during the 1990s with the legendary Egil Olsen at the helm. They have not hit the heights since those days. Heights during which they and Scotland crossed swords at the last World Cup for which both nations qualified, drawing 1-1 in Bordeaux in 1998.

Scotland's win over Spain has bought them some breathing space in this section. Even a draw in Oslo would go down as an excellent result for the visitors ahead of Georgia's visit to Glasgow on Tuesday.

For Norway, it's do or die time.