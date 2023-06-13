Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has brought West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison into his coaching team in place of new Hearts manager Steven Naismith

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Norway v Scotland Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo Date: Saturday, 17 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

Scotland have "learned from our mistakes" after last summer's defeats by Ukraine and Republic of Ireland as they prepare for Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Losing at home to Ukraine ended World Cup qualifying hopes and was followed by a 3-0 Nations League loss in Dublin.

This time, group-topping Scotland visit Norway then host Georgia after the end to the domestic seasons.

But Scotland assistant manager John Carver says "our preparation going into these games is a lot better".

"When the seasons ended all at different times, players went off on holiday and did various things and we only had a small group to work with," he said in reference to last year. "So we decided to learn from our mistakes."

Apart from those involved in end-of-season cup finals, most players attended "a five-day training camp and some days double training sessions" - and that has convinced Carver they are ready for Saturday's visit to Oslo and Tuesday's game at Hampden.

Much has been made of how the Scots will deal with Norway striker Erling Haaland, who has just helped Manchester City win the Champions League, and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Carver, though, thinks Saturday's opponents will be just as concerned about facing midfielders like John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor.

"These guys are at their best when they are playing against the best," pointing out how the Scots lead Group A having defeated favourites Spain at Hampden in their last outing in March.

"We've got two really tough games coming up. We've got a tough group to get out of, but it certainly helps when you've done we did and got six points from the first two games.

"It's quite incredible - we've got ourselves in a great position. This could be a good time for Scottish football."

Scotland's opening games were both at home - to Cyprus and Spain - and Carver said: "You've got to perform against the better sides away from home.

"It is about where we are at the halfway stage. If we can remain in those top two places, we'll be delighted.

"We know how difficult it is going to be. Norway were unfortunate against Spain and should have beaten Georgia.

"We know they have some special players and they also have other good players playing for good teams around Europe, but we have a force to be reckoned with too."