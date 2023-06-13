Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coates (centre) scored five goals during his two season with Cliftonville

Colin Coates has become Jim Ervin's first signing as Ballymena United manager, joining the Sky Blues after his release from fellow Irish Premiership side Cliftonville.

The centre-back, 37, made 53 appearances during two seasons with the Reds.

Coates helped Cliftonville win the 2022 League Cup but departed Solitude earlier this month.

He has also had spells with Crusaders and Glenavon in the Irish Premiership.

Coates spent 18 years with Cliftonville's north Belfast rivals Crusaders, winning three Premiership titles and two Irish Cups, as well as amassing over 500 appearances for the club before leaving in 2020.

The one-time Northern Ireland international then joined Gary Hamilton's Glenavon, but limited game time saw him make the switch to Solitude after just 18-months with the Lurgan Blues.

He will now continue his career with beaten Irish Cup finalists Ballymena, who under new boss Ervin will look to improve upon last season's ninth place league finish.