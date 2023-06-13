Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Leigh Bromby (left) and Paul Clements both worked with the academy before taking on senior roles at Huddersfield

Leigh Bromby has left his role as sporting director at Huddersfield Town, while Paul Clements has stepped down as head of goalkeeping.

Bromby, 42, stepped up to the post in the summer of 2020, having previously been academy manager, and was responsible for football strategy.

Clements, 38, was initially involved with the academy keepers before working with the first team from 2017 onwards.

It follows Jake Edwards' appointment as chief executive on Monday.

Edwards thanked both coaches in statements and called the change in personnel "a fresh start", with Kevin Nagle's takeover from existing owner Dean Hoyle close to fruition.

Nagle has completed the English Football League's owners' and directors' test but the 100% transfer of ownership has been delayed while he awaits clearance from a statutory government body.