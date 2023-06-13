Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Micky Moore left his job as Cheltenham director of football to join Shrewsbury on 17 May

Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore says he will not be rushed over the appointment of a successor to Steve Cotterill as first-team boss.

Cotterill left as manager on 6 June, three weeks after Moore's arrival. external-link

In his first interview since being appointed as Town's first director of football, Moore confirmed that Cotterill's replacement will go under the title 'head coach', not 'manager'.

"I have been overwhelmed by the amount of people who have applied," he said.

"I have a responsibility to get the right person, and there is a process to that. That process is under way but I'm not going to make a quick decision.

"I appreciate the fans will be thinking we've got no new players and we've got no head coach. But it is not even the middle of June.

"The transfer window does not open until Wednesday and the players are not back for another three or four weeks.

"It is not like we are in the middle of November and December in the hustle and bustle of the football season."

Shrewsbury looked serious League One play-off contenders for a long portion of the season in 2022-23. But they won just one of their last 10 games, to finish 12th.

That was the club's best finish for five seasons, since reaching the League One play-off final at Wembley under Paul Hurst in 2018. But they ended up 18 points shy of a play-off place, closer to the relegation zone.