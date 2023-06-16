Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen Newcastle's midfield this summer

Newcastle United are planning for their first Champions League campaign in 20 years - and manager Eddie Howe has publicly admitted this will be their "toughest" transfer window yet.

Finishing in the top four has accelerated the club's development at a rate even they didn't expect.

Now they face the challenge of balancing the need for greater reinforcements to compete at the top with working within Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints and a desire for long-term sustainability.

With the Saudi-backed takeover giving the club more scope for investment than previously, BBC Sport looks at the three areas of focus for Newcastle's business this summer.

The first team (but main targets may take time to acquire)

Newcastle's primary focus for the summer window is strengthening midfield, while there is also a desire to sign a wide-forward on the right.

James Maddison has been on the radar for a while and, after Newcastle's bids were rejected last summer, the 26-year-old Leicester playmaker remains a key target.

Maddison has a year remaining on his contract and the Foxes' relegation makes an exit almost certain.

Newcastle have maintained interest since last summer and, although Tottenham are also keen and have a good relationship with his representatives, there is confidence that this is a deal that can be done, despite nothing being imminent.

There are parallels with the deal Newcastle did for Sven Botman. After failing to sign the Dutch defender from Lille in January 2022, the Magpies struck during the summer instead, beating AC Milan to his signature.

Newcastle are prepared to hold out for the right player, as they did by signing Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon late in the past three windows. Their business will likely go deep into the window again.

Other players have been discussed too. As a potential alternative to Maddison, RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai has featured in discussions and the German club are resigned to losing him in this window.

BBC Sport understands Szoboszlai has a £60m release clause in his contract and his agent is scouting the market, but the 22-year-old is not looking to force his way out. At this stage, he would likely prove too expensive for Newcastle.

However, reports in Spain suggesting Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is on the verge of moving to St James' Park are untrue.

He is rated by those inside the club after an impressive season which saw him score 11 goals in La Liga but, with a £34m release clause, the 21-year-old has multiple offers on the table and is not currently seen as a priority on Tyneside.

Athleticism and versatility are vital to the profile of players, too. Howe rates Scott McTominay of Manchester United, who is 6ft 4in with an engine to get around the pitch, while Nice's Khephren Thuram has been watched.

However, Liverpool are believed to be keen on Thuram and, like Szoboszlai, his club are open sellers but the price could be a sticking point.

Talks over a move for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella are not likely to progress unless a fee greater than the £50m suggested is offered.

A left-back is needed too and interest in Kieran Tierney at Arsenal has previously been mentioned.

Looking to the future

The first signing of the summer has already been made, with Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh joining from Danish club Odense before immediately being loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Minteh, 18, is the latest in a line of players targeted for their long-term value at the club as director of football Dan Ashworth looks to exploit lesser-known markets and find players who Newcastle can develop.

In January, teenage Australian striker Garang Kuol joined from Central Coast Mariners and spent time at Hearts in Scotland, while 22-year-old right-back Harrison Asby signed from West Ham.

Ashworth headed up Brighton's recruitment approach before moving to Newcastle last year. He developed contacts across the world, including in Ireland, where the Seagulls struck a deal for teenager Evan Ferguson in 2020, with the striker scoring six times in the Premier League last season.

Ashworth will be working alongside Howe, who has been keen to add Premier League-proven quality to the squad, as well as CEO Darren Eales and head of recruitment Steve Nickson on transfer dealings.

Selling smart to grow income

Newcastle's new sponsorship deal with Saudi events company Sela is worth £25m per year and will make a difference for them this summer, but does not completely disregard FFP, which is a consideration for the club as they set their budget because of a heavy net spend since the takeover.

Other streams of revenue are still needed because of a lack of them inherited from previous owner Mike Ashley, but an Amazon documentary which was filmed last season and a continued sleeve deal with Noon also help.

In terms of the squad, Howe is keen to keep existing members of the senior leadership group, such as Matt Ritchie, who has signed on for a further year, and captain Jamaal Lascelles. Ryan Fraser will leave after being frozen out in February.

Allan Saint-Maximin is one to watch because, although he is part of Howe's plans, the Frenchman started only 12 Premier League games last term and had offers in January.

Newcastle are well stocked on the left and are targeting another wide player, and there is an acceptance inside the club that Saint-Maximin could command a good fee to alleviate pressure on the budget.

An Instagram post from the winger has been interpreted by some as a goodbye to the fans, in which he thanked them and said he always tried to "give everything".

Nothing is decided, though, and there are plenty of twists and turns to come in a potentially defining summer for Newcastle.