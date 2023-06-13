Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Fejiri Okenabirhie previously played for Stevenage, Dagenham & Redbridge, Shrewsbury and Doncaster

Cambridge United forward Fejiri Okenabirhie has agreed a new 12-month contract with the League One club.

The 27-year-old made 17 league appearances last season but his two goals both came in an EFL Trophy game at Northampton Town.

He arrived from Doncaster Rovers last summer and could be given more opportunities in 2023-24 after Joe Ironside and Sam Smith left the club.

"As a player, I feel there is more to come from me," he said.

"I definitely feel like my body is in the right place now to have a strong year and get back to my best."

Cambridge retained their third-tier status with victory over Forest Green Rovers on the final day of the season, having been in the bottom four since January.

Head coach Mark Bonner has promised changes this summer but said he was "excited" by Okenabirhie's potential.

"Without doubt he has all the technical qualities to score goals and create chances, along with providing excellent link play," he added.

"His physicality brings pace and power to attacks, which will enable us to press from the front and give us explosive runs beyond defensive lines.

"His versatility to play in any of the four forward positions will certainly benefit us."