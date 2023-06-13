Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Massimo Luongo scored twice for Ipswich during their promotion run-in

Australia international Massimo Luongo has signed a new contract with promoted Ipswich Town for the 2023-24 season.

The 30-year-old was recruited in January on a six-month deal following his release by Middlesbrough.

He made 16 appearances in the second half of last season, scoring twice, as Town won promotion from League One.

"I'm delighted to stay and I think it'll be special playing for the club in the Championship," Luongo told the Ipswich website.

"The division looks strong but it's a big season for us and it's a season to be excited about."

Luongo began his career at Tottenham and had a 11-game loan spell at Ipswich in 2012.

He went on to play for Swindon, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Middlesbrough last September - but he did not play a first-team game for the Teesside club.