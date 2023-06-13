Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City's players will join up with the England squad 72 hours after their club season ended with the Champions league final in Istanbul

England's Treble-winning Manchester City players will join the Three Lions squad on Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones and midfielders Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are due to arrive at St George's Park.

The City players celebrated their achievement with an open-top bus parade in Manchester on Monday.

England's face Malta, away in Valletta, on Friday (19:45 GMT).

Manchester City completed their Treble by beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, having defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup final a week earlier and also won the Premier League.

The rest of England's 25-man squad started to report to St George's Park on Sunday, although defender Lewis Dunk has withdrawn with injury and midfielder Jude Bellingham will not feature as he recovers from his own injury.

After playing in Malta, England host North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's side are top of Group C after winning their opening two Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Italy and Ukraine in March.

Manchester City celebrate historic Treble in pouring rain