Premier League fixtures: Man City away to Burnley, Chelsea host Liverpool, Luton at Brighton

The Football News Show: Is Kompany ready to be Manchester City manager?

Champions Manchester City will kick off the Premier League season on Friday, 11 August at promoted Burnley - managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.

Luton Town's first top-flight match since 1992 is at Brighton a day later, when fellow promoted club Sheffield United host Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino's reign as Chelsea manager begins at home to Liverpool on Sunday, 13 August.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Brentford that day.

Manchester United start the season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, 14 August.

Manchester City, who are celebrating a Treble after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022-23, are now looking to become the first English team to win four successive titles.

Pep Guardiola's side have won the Premier League in five of the past six seasons.

Burnley manager Kompany spent 11 years at City, winning four league titles.

The 2023-24 Premier League season concludes on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

More than 20,000 people took part in the Luton Town celebrations

First round of fixtures in full

Friday, 11 August

Burnley v Manchester City (20:00 BST - live on Sky Sports)

Saturday, 12 August

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30 - live on TNT Sports)

Bournemouth v West Ham (15:00)

Brighton v Luton Town (15:00)

Everton v Fulham (15:00)

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (17:30 - live on Sky Sports)

Sunday, 13 August

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 - live on Sky Sports)

Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30 - live on Sky Sports)

Monday, 14 August

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 - live on Sky Sports)

Mid-season break returns

The season schedule returns to normal, having been affected first by the Covid-19 pandemic and its knock-on impact, and then by last year's World Cup break.

And the mid-season break returns, with teams given a clear weekend in January.

Luton's return to the top flight completes a remarkable resurgence; in 2013, they opened their season in the Conference Premier - now the National League - with a defeat at Southport. Ten years on, the Hatters - who defeated Coventry in the Championship play-off final - will welcome Burnley to Kenilworth Road for their first Premier League home game on 19 August.

Notable games at Kenilworth Road include Tottenham (7 October), Liverpool (4 November), Arsenal (5 December), Manchester City (9 December), Chelsea (30 December) and Manchester United (17 February).

Manchester City finished 2022-23 five points ahead of nearest rivals Arsenal, who start next season at home to Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta's side will host the first north London derby of the season against Tottenham on 23 September, with the return fixture on 27 April.

Liverpool's opener at Chelsea follows a request to the Premier League to start the season away from home, because of ongoing works to expand the Anfield Road Stand.

Jurgen Klopp's side host Bournemouth in their first home match on 19 August. Everton visit Anfield for the first Merseyside derby on 21 October, then host the Reds on 16 March.

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister returns to Brighton, who have agreed to sign Reds player James Milner, on 7 October.

The first Manchester derby of the season is at Old Trafford on 28 October, with City hosting United at Etihad Stadium on 2 March.

Manchester City celebrate historic Treble in pouring rain

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by lee roy, today at 09:23

    Breaking news: All premier league teams are set to play each other home and away.

    • Reply posted by A sort of greeny bluey thing, today at 09:42

      A sort of greeny bluey thing replied:
      That's silly, they should all just meet somewhere central like London it would save all the Manchester fans a lot of travel time.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 09:32

    Bit presumptuous of the headline to suggest that Manchester City will start the season in the Premier League!
    ⚖⏲⬇

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 09:35

      Chris replied:
      Give yourself a rest, let the process happen and move on, the whole of football is hardly perfect

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 09:29

    All this fuss about the fixtures coming out! Sky are spending hours discussing it! Don’t they realise that everyone has to play everyone twice? Sky are currently treating their viewers to the highly considered, intellectual thoughts of Clinton Morrison!!

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 09:31

      BlueStig replied:
      You can always switch the tv off, and go and look for a job!

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 09:30

    Maybe its time to get rid out of the outdated 3pm Saturday TV embargo. Start of the season used to be all 20 teams kicking off at 3pm on a Sat. So now on first Saturday of season there are just 6 games, with only Newcastle United v Aston Villa looking interesting. Just get rid of the outdated watershed, games will be attended at 3pm Saturday come hell or highwater so TV wont affect attendance.

  • Comment posted by papadac, today at 09:26

    Funny how Kompany’s Burnley v City as been ‘randomly’ selected so conveniently!

    • Reply posted by Whos Morales, today at 09:38

      Whos Morales replied:
      Here’s a little known secret: they’re going to play each other TWICE!

  • Comment posted by The Surreal Donald Trump, today at 09:29

    Surely if the FA has completed its investigation into financial irregularities by then, city’s first game would be against Wrexham.

    • Reply posted by Haf, today at 09:32

      Haf replied:
      Laughing my head off.

  • Comment posted by MikkyMo73, today at 09:29

    Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs & Newcastle all live on TV the first weekend. The good old Premier League is back.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 09:38

      Chris replied:
      Of course they are, how you think the clubs can pay the over inflated wages without the TV coverage

  • Comment posted by Also_named_bort, today at 09:36

    Not really a fan of this tradition of the winners of the championship playing the premier league champions for their first fixture. Thrown in at the deep end I suppose, but not great for the confidence of the promoted team.

    • Reply posted by dc, today at 09:41

      dc replied:
      I'm not sure that is the tradition? Didn't City play Forest last year? (or did Forest win the Champ, or indeed City not the prem and I'm having a moment)

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 09:31

    Some teams starting with 3 away games in first 4 before international break & others with 3 home games skews the start a bit.

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 09:34

      BlueStig replied:
      It all evens out in the end!

  • Comment posted by samman, today at 09:29

    I'm sure sheff utd got promoted

    • Reply posted by alan e, today at 09:36

      alan e replied:
      Yes, as stated in the 2nd paragraph, along with Luton Town

  • Comment posted by mo, today at 09:24

    Just hand it to them

  • Comment posted by dc, today at 09:27

    This is not news. We all knew Burnley v Manchester City would be the opening day fixture, the only question was who plays at home. Broadcaster-centric football governance is really starting to get on my nerves.

    • Reply posted by SteTee, today at 09:30

      SteTee replied:
      Why read the article and comment on it then?

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 09:33

    Well blow me.....

    All the big boys on the telly over the first weekend.

    You would not think anyone else existed in the Premier league.

    • Reply posted by Andyb81, today at 09:42

      Andyb81 replied:
      I think the more important question is when are all games going to be shown on TV and not hand picked ones? This needs to change. Everyone else in the world has better access to our football than us!

  • Comment posted by Pieman, today at 09:28

    Turtle gets to play with his toys in the pram again.

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 09:28

    Six live games on one weekend seems a lot. I suppose that you could have guessed that it would be the six matches involving Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - and as two of them play each other, Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by Brexit has become boring, today at 09:35

    Kompany will get a massive cheer from the City fans there and another one when they go to the Etihad. It'll be great!

  • Comment posted by thru the wind and pain, today at 09:35

    chelsea v liverpool - lets no bother playing - just call it 1-1 and take a point each now and save the fans some money!

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 09:36

    Let's hope that this year, Man City will get as many points as the charges being made against them i.e. 105

    • Reply posted by Me, today at 09:41

      Me replied:
      Think they'd need 115 points then.

  • Comment posted by McBilty, today at 09:22

    Shock Headline!!!...Teams to play each other twice over a season!

    This is not news

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 09:25

      Turtle replied:
      Really? The soccer season has only just finished and already we are talking about next year's borefest!!

      Give us a break. Please.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 09:22

    I m afraid city all the way again.

