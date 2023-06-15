Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Champions Manchester City will kick off the Premier League season on Friday, 11 August at promoted Burnley - managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany.

Luton Town's first top-flight match since 1992 is at Brighton a day later, when fellow promoted club Sheffield United host Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino's reign as Chelsea manager begins at home to Liverpool on Sunday, 13 August.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Brentford that day.

Manchester United start the season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, 14 August.

Manchester City, who are celebrating a Treble after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022-23, are now looking to become the first English team to win four successive titles.

Pep Guardiola's side have won the Premier League in five of the past six seasons.

Burnley manager Kompany spent 11 years at City, winning four league titles.

The 2023-24 Premier League season concludes on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

First round of fixtures in full

Friday, 11 August

Burnley v Manchester City (20:00 BST - live on Sky Sports)

Saturday, 12 August

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30 - live on TNT Sports)

Bournemouth v West Ham (15:00)

Brighton v Luton Town (15:00)

Everton v Fulham (15:00)

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (17:30 - live on Sky Sports)

Sunday, 13 August

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 - live on Sky Sports)

Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30 - live on Sky Sports)

Monday, 14 August

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00 - live on Sky Sports)

Mid-season break returns

The season schedule returns to normal, having been affected first by the Covid-19 pandemic and its knock-on impact, and then by last year's World Cup break.

And the mid-season break returns, with teams given a clear weekend in January.

Luton's return to the top flight completes a remarkable resurgence; in 2013, they opened their season in the Conference Premier - now the National League - with a defeat at Southport. Ten years on, the Hatters - who defeated Coventry in the Championship play-off final - will welcome Burnley to Kenilworth Road for their first Premier League home game on 19 August.

Notable games at Kenilworth Road include Tottenham (7 October), Liverpool (4 November), Arsenal (5 December), Manchester City (9 December), Chelsea (30 December) and Manchester United (17 February).

Manchester City finished 2022-23 five points ahead of nearest rivals Arsenal, who start next season at home to Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta's side will host the first north London derby of the season against Tottenham on 23 September, with the return fixture on 27 April.

Liverpool's opener at Chelsea follows a request to the Premier League to start the season away from home, because of ongoing works to expand the Anfield Road Stand.

Jurgen Klopp's side host Bournemouth in their first home match on 19 August. Everton visit Anfield for the first Merseyside derby on 21 October, then host the Reds on 16 March.

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister returns to Brighton, who have agreed to sign Reds player James Milner, on 7 October.

The first Manchester derby of the season is at Old Trafford on 28 October, with City hosting United at Etihad Stadium on 2 March.

