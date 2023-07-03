Close menu

Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments797

Steven Gerrard winning the Scottish Premiership in 2020-21
Steven Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2020-21

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old had said in June he had been invited over to the country to "look at a potential offer" but that he would not be taking it up.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.

Al-Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi club have not given any details about the length of Gerrard's contract.

The former England midfielder's move to Saudi Arabia follows a summer of heavy investment by Pro League clubs as several top European players have joined Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Chelsea trio N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are among those to move to Saudi Arabia, with Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nassr the most recent deal to be completed.

Fulham managed Marco Silva has also reportedly turned down a £17m offerexternal-link to coach Al-Hilal.

The trend underlines the league's ambition to be one of the top five in the world and follows a decision in June by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United, to take over four leading clubs in the country. Al-Ettifaq is not one of those clubs.

Gerrard retired from playing in 2016 and his first managerial role was at Scottish club Rangers.

He took over the Ibrox side in 2018 and led the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2020-21.

Gerrard then became Villa boss in November 2021 but left after 13 wins from 40 games during his time in charge.

Comments

Join the conversation

802 comments

  • Comment posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 17:15

    Disappointing and hypocritical of Gerrard. What a joke.

    • Reply posted by Beans, today at 17:19

      Beans replied:
      Blah blah blah

  • Comment posted by ohyes, today at 17:15

    “I wouldn’t join a Saudi club”.

    That aged well

    • Reply posted by Jay, today at 17:25

      Jay replied:
      Did he say that?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:12

    Who knew the biggest slip of his career came in 2023?

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 17:21

      RichardRichard replied:
      You know he used to manage in Scotland?

  • Comment posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 17:14

    Careful not to slip on all the oil money out there Stevie

    • Reply posted by DFC, today at 17:16

      DFC replied:
      Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Tortoise, today at 17:12

    Yet again a demonstration of the power of money to cause someone to do a complete u turn

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 17:21

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Absolutely, money can make people do irrational things.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 17:13

    Thank god. Good to see he won’t be darkening any Premier club door for a while. Happy days.

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 17:29

      Eve replied:
      A greed. I mean, agreed. The more absolute wasters who go to Saudi land the better. The Premier league as ridiculous as it is, is better off without them. Lampard next or has he ambitions of actualy improving as a manager?

  • Comment posted by Student, today at 17:13

    Wonder if the media darling will get the same treatment for sports washing as others

    • Reply posted by be77yadb, today at 17:15

      be77yadb replied:
      They'll say it's a stepping stone in his career. Hypocrites.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 17:16

    Disgusted with Stevie G, he has no reason for this, except greed.

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 17:18

      Matteroffact replied:
      Get off your high horse. Hilarious.

  • Comment posted by GoodMonson, today at 17:11

    Ah yes, perfect way to develop as a manager.

    • Reply posted by LOFC_Ed, today at 17:36

      LOFC_Ed replied:
      Not got got an issue with him taking this. Didn't have his phone ringing off the hook for offers I suppose....!

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 17:11

    🤣 hypocrite!

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 17:16

      Pope replied:
      Probably still better than Pep though

  • Comment posted by Pope, today at 17:15

    Money talks - dirty cash I want you dirty cash I need you ohh oh

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 17:20

      Matteroffact replied:
      Dirty? Assumptions galore in this comments section. Keep lapping up what mainstream media content

  • Comment posted by js1311, today at 17:14

    Glad to see his moral compass is in good shape

    • Reply posted by AndrewMichael, today at 17:56

      AndrewMichael replied:
      I agree, although you have to laugh at any Man city or Newcastle fans putting the boot in as they have done exactly the same as they are owned by the exact same country (in Newcastle's case). Howe is exactly the same to, as are players of any oil owned club. Utter madness the mental gymnastics people do to try and pretend they are 'morally' better.

  • Comment posted by Pdogg, today at 17:15

    7th in the Saudi league...feels about right.

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 17:51

      KevinD replied:
      16th next season!

  • Comment posted by M_tt, today at 17:14

    We’ll, well, well…..L’pool fans just lost their sanctimony

    • Reply posted by keith, today at 17:27

      keith replied:
      bla bla bla

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 17:14

    Another one running after money. Money matters more to Gerrard than any thing else.

    • Reply posted by keith, today at 17:27

      keith replied:
      I expect you work for love or on benefits

  • Comment posted by DFC, today at 17:15

    Really disappointed in him, thought he was the real deal. What I mean by that is he realised his limitations and wants to work on them, do it the right way and the hard way in England to build up his reputation and learning.
    Thought he was different, how wrong am I.

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 18:04

      bob replied:
      Why is the right way and the hard way doing it in England? Why can he only learn in England? Only build his reputation in England?

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:15

    Idiot!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:11

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Says the man who would do exactly the same, if he were in Gerrard's shoes.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 17:12

    Money over ambition strikes again.

    • Reply posted by Whitehart, today at 17:15

      Whitehart replied:
      And you would be exactly the same.

  • Comment posted by Samsung, today at 17:12

    Oh dear

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:19

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Why are so many people getting mad or crying about this appointment? Did this appointment have a direct effect on how they will go about their lives from here on out?
      Highly doubt it, so why all this nose poking in another man's business?

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 17:15

    It’s called finding your own level…

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport