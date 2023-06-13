Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Ruben Rodrigues previously played in the Dutch second division with Den Bosch

Oxford United have signed Ruben Rodrigues after the Portuguese forward turned down a new deal at Notts County.

The 26-year-old scored 51 goals in 125 National League appearances in his three years with the Magpies.

He helped Notts secure their English Football League return, scoring an extra-time equaliser and netting in the penalty shootout as they beat Chesterfield in the promotion final.

"The club has big ambitions. I can't wait to get started," Rodrigues said.

"It's an exciting move for me. I loved my time at Notts County, and last season was amazing, but this is a chance to test myself at a higher level."

Oxford say Rodrigues has signed a "long-term deal" with the club.

U's head coach Liam Manning had previously said his side would need to be bolstered in "multiple areas" after they narrowly avoided relegation from League One last season.

In Rodrigues, they have secured a player who scored 19 National League goals and provided 15 assists for Notts in the 2022-23 campaign.

He joined Notts in 2020, a move that saw him go from playing in the Dutch second division with Den Bosch to playing in England's fifth tier.

The Magpies said they made "a very strong offer to retain him" for their return to League Two.

"While we're of course going to miss his qualities, we respect his decision and wish him every success for the future," Notts said.

