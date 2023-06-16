Close menu

Enzo Maresca: Leicester City set to name Manchester City assistant coach as boss

By Andrew Aloia & Owynn Palmer-AtkinBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Pep Guardiola with Enzo Maresca during Manchester City training
Enzo Maresca (right) joined Pep Guardiola's coaching team at Manchester City after a spell in charge of Parma

Treble-winning Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca is set to be appointed Leicester City manager after agreeing terms with the Foxes.

The 43-year-old Italian could be named the new boss as early as Friday, report BBC Radio Leicester.

If so, it would come six days after City's Champions League success.

He would replace interim boss Dean Smith, who oversaw just two wins from eight games in a failed attempt to keep the Foxes in the Premier League.

Smith took the job in April following Brendan Rodgers' dismissal after four years in charge.

Maresca's move to the King Power Stadium would bring an end to a hugely successful year as part of Pep Guardiola's backroom team in what was his second stint as a coach at City, having previously worked as their Under-23s boss.

He had an unsuccessful 180-day spell as Parma boss in 2021, overseeing just four wins from 13 games after they were relegated from Serie A.

Leicester are back in the Championship for the first time in 10 years after a disastrous campaign that saw them finish 18th in the table with just nine Premier League wins.

Relegation brought a miserable end to decade of unparalleled success for the club.

After promotion as Championship title winners in 2014, the Foxes went on to become unlikely Premier League champions two years later before then going on to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, win the FA Cup and reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time in 2022.

Who is Maresca?

The Italian has had a long association with English football during what has been an eclectic playing and coaching career.

He was a teenage midfielder when he joined West Bromwich Albion, a stay that lasted less than two years before he went on to join Juventus.

A number of loan spells followed, before he moved to Spain to play for Sevilla, where he won five trophies - including the Uefa Cup twice.

His four successful seasons there is the longest he has remained at one club.

Maresca had spells at Olympiakos in Greece, a return to Spain with Malaga before going back to Italy where he eventually ended his playing career in Serie B with Hellas Verona in 2017.

His coaching career has been just as diverse, starting as assistant manager at Ascoli, before going back to Sevilla as a coach and then moving to England as West Ham assistant boss under Manuel Pellegrini.

His first experience as a first-team manager proved miserable, at Parma, but working with Guardiola he helped Manchester City to reach new heights with their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League success.

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by FeffenhoffersCircus, today at 10:55

    At least Leicester are trying something different instead of using the usual pool of merry-go-round managers. I hope it works out for them

    • Reply posted by daniels102, today at 11:41

      daniels102 replied:
      big sam was unavailable, hes got half a mill to spend

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 10:39

    They are probably hoping he'll bring Pep as his assistant.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 10:54

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Could happen next season, when Man City get points deducted and Leicester get promoted.

  • Comment posted by ajc, today at 10:49

    It’s a punt, no doubt, but, in my view, better than one of the whirligig of stale names out there. It may fail, but it is a sign that it’ll be a mostly young squad who will benefit from good coaching. Fingers crossed for him…

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 11:55

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      So you are happy with some one who had one job as a manager and done badly then?

  • Comment posted by andy2high, today at 10:45

    Pep, Arteta, Maresca, Kompany……. Am I seeing a pattern ?

    • Reply posted by TerryTortoise, today at 11:14

      TerryTortoise replied:
      That no matter how much the Woke Mob attack Man City and their owners, they're successful. Perhaps a lesson for us all.

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 10:56

    I hope he can do a similar job at Leicester, to that of Vinny with Burnley. Sorry to see him go, but well done Leicester for taking a punt on the fella. Would have been easier to go for a Steve Bruce type.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 10:48

    He looks like Pep’s stunt double from the photos I’ve seen of him

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 10:50

      WPL replied:
      Just what I thought. Let’s hope he’s as good.

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 10:34

    A good assistant doesn’t always make a good manager. But time will tell!

    • Reply posted by elwopo, today at 10:36

      elwopo replied:
      Tell that to arsenal

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 10:36

    Presumably he’s been signed on the basis of his success at Man City. What could possibly go wrong?

    • Reply posted by Woodie, today at 10:51

      Woodie replied:
      At least he is not loser Lampard.

  • Comment posted by Darth Flowers, today at 11:14

    Right Said Fred splitting up then, City are now doomed

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 11:11

    His previous stint as a manager with Parma was a disaster, some people are better at being a coach than a manager.

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 11:28

      BlueStig replied:
      Some people learn from their experiences!

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 10:51

    1st thing he wants to do is get rid of Rudkin

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 11:07

    As a LCFC fan its was down to maresca , scott parkers and deno , happy my club are taking a punt on him tbh , hopefully some man city youth can be picked up on loan . Happy Fox

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 11:18

      Naz MCFC replied:
      As a City fan I have no idea of his attributes, although it's not a routine appointment from the musical chairs. City have some outstanding young players. Southampton bought 3-4 got relegated though so there's a warning. Sheff Utd took Doyle and Mcatee though and got promoted so mixed results.

      Good luck. LCFC will probably need to rebuild to get promoted rather than keep the same squad?

  • Comment posted by Watson, today at 10:42

    Has he not only managed about 14 games and changes jobs quite regularly. It will be pointed out that he was an assistant to Pep but Pep had many people assisting him.

    I think Leicester will finish mid table next season, just my opinion.

    • Reply posted by Moustachio, today at 10:49

      Moustachio replied:
      Yes, Citeh normally bring about 300 assistants to each game.

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 10:46

    bit like a caddy being called up as player for Ryder Cup because his player won a few Majors

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 10:43

    This is a different and imaginative appointment who knows Leicester City may have another manager of the calibre of Mikel Arteta.

  • Comment posted by Allan Wood, today at 10:51

    It is good news you got rid of Smith, he is rubbish

    • Reply posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 10:57

      Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC replied:
      That’s an insult to rubbish. Sometimes rubbish is useful; such as when it is recycled.

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 10:43

    Breaking news that a breaking news story might break soon.

  • Comment posted by Abe Frohman, today at 11:20

    Arteta, Kompany and now Maresca.

    The Guardiola academy will continue to flourish.

    Good luck Enzo.

    • Reply posted by TomTom, today at 11:30

      TomTom replied:
      And above them all the Bielsa academy

  • Comment posted by Rath , today at 11:23

    Its a Gamble for Leicester but everyone needs to start somewhere Now we await to see how the remaining Squad members react and what New players are brought in Time will tell if he's the right Man to lead us back to the EPL

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 10:45

    This keeps happening. Arteta to Arsenal. Then the replacement went to Qatar & now his replacement goes to Leicester. I have no idea of his capabilities but presumably he must have been well thought of for Pep to appoint him. Good Luck to him and LCFC I think it's a difficult job because Vardy and Evans have grown old. Schmeichel has gone and Madison is probably on his way. The core has gone.

