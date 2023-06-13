Close menu

Kylian Mbappe: Where will PSG superstar play next season?

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments87

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal
Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with eight goals

Kylian Mbappe may be on the move this summer - but where will he end up?

Paris St-Germain's record goal scorer has told the club he will not renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season.

The French champions are prepared to sell the forward, for whom they paid 180m euros (£165.7m) in 2017, rather than risk losing him for free.

While Mbappe will not be short of admirers, a limited number of clubs are likely to be able to afford him.

The prolific 24-year-old has scored 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games since joining PSG from Monaco, initially on loan, six years ago - winning five league titles among his 13 domestic trophies with the club.

He also played a crucial role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and his international record of 38 goals in 68 appearances places him fifth on his country's all-time top scorers list - 15 behind record holder Olivier Giroud.

In December, Mbappe scored the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966 but a penalty shootout loss to Argentina denied him successive World Cup victories at the age of 23.

So, with the world seemingly at his feet, what do his options appear to be?

Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shake hands after a Champions League last 16 tie last year
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Kylian Mbappe "must have changed his dream" after rejecting a move last year

Mbappe looked destined to sign for Real Madrid only last year.

Long-admired by the Spanish giants, he had agreed a financial package with both Real and PSG as he considered his future before the expiration of his contract in June.

Real were willing to pay 150m euros (£127m) as a signing-on fee and a wage of 40m euros (£34m). Instead, Mbappe chose to accept a lucrative new deal and remain at PSG, although he said the dream of playing for Real is "never over".

The departure of fellow Frenchman and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia means Real are in the market for a striker, with Tottenham's Harry Kane thought to be at the top of their wish-list.

Will this be the year Real get their man? Carlo Ancelotti's side have already made one statement signing this summer, landing England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 103m euros (£88.5m), and they might now be tempted to finance another.

Manchester United

Manchester United are another European giant chasing a talisman this summer - and among the few Premier League clubs with the financial capacity to fund a move.

There remains uncertainty around the club's future ownership, however, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe waiting to see if either of their offers to buy the club will be accepted by the Glazer family.

Manager Erik Ten Hag has prioritised filling the number nine role in his second summer transfer window, with England captain Kane an option if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy indicates a willingness to sell to a domestic rival.

However, news of Mbappe's situation could perhaps tempt United to offer the Frenchman a move to England - and any potential new owner an opportunity to make a promising first impression.

Saudi Arabia

Karim Benzema and France team-mate Kylian Mbappe embrace each other
Karim Benzema agreed to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid

The Saudi Pro League is the home of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and now former Real team-mate Benzema. Might Mbappe be tempted to join them?

Four of the leading Saudi Arabian clubs were recently taken over by the country's Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United and LIV Golf.

Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr saw the five-time Ballon d'Or winner become the world's highest-paid athlete, with Forbes reporting the 38-year-old's annual earnings as $136m (£108.7m) in May.

After Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal missed out on Argentina legend Lionel Messi, a similarly lucrative offer emerging for another global superstar in Mbappe would not come as a surprise.

Chelsea

It was quite the first year for Chelsea under new owner Todd Boehly, who proceeded to splash out more than £550m across two transfer windows following his takeover.

The club may not be quite as aggressive this summer as they look to seek to trim their bloated squad and also ensure they adhere to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

However, the lengthy contracts they have handed out - British record 121m euro (£107m) signing Enzo Fernandez and £89m addition Mykhailo Mudryk both joined on eight-and-a-half year deals - allow them to spread out the cost of each player over that time.

Which means, should they succeed in reducing their squad size, Boehly's Blues could very well be in the market for yet another statement signing as they look to bounce back from a disastrous season on the pitch in which they finished 12th in the English top flight.

Liverpool

Mbappe made clear his admiration for Liverpool back in 2020, describing Jurgen Klopp as a "very good manager" and his side as "a machine" as they hunted down a first Premier League title.

The Reds were previously linked with Mbappe but Klopp said the forward was out of his club's price range - and he provided a similar response amid talk of a move for Bellingham earlier this year, which he compared with a child asking for a Ferrari for Christmas.

While that is likely to still be the case, owner John Henry has said that he does expect some investment in the club as they aim to again compete with Premier League winners Manchester City.

With PSG keen not to lose Mbappe without recuperating part of their outlay, could there yet be an opportunity for Liverpool if they are able to avoid being drawn into a bidding war?

Stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi and French forward Kylian Mbappe pose with an 'Mbappe 2025' shirt
Kylian Mbappe had agreed a financial package with Real months before deciding to stay in Paris

Or will this all just turn out to be a repeat of last year's saga?

The threat of leaving the club for free next summer could prove to be a negotiating tactic by Mbappe.

The player sent the club a letter on Monday saying he will not renew his stay until 2025 after PSG had set a deadline of 31 July for a decision.

But, in 2022, he was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid up until the day before his final decision became public - with Spain's La Liga reacting angrily to a deal which they described as "scandalous".

With the summer transfer window only just open, there are likely to be several twists and turns to come as Mbappe considers his next move.

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 13:32

    Half surprised Newcastle aren't touted in the list ahead of other English teams

  • Comment posted by Mike101, today at 13:30

    It assumes that he will go willingly rather than wait out a year to go for free. Particularly if he wants to go to Real?

  • Comment posted by richm, today at 13:29

    He will move to Madrid if psg want to sell,most players join premier league at the end of carear, but for me no French player will ever be as good as Eric cantona

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 13:28

    He is the kind of player who can choose his club, no one can force him to go to a club he doesn't like.

  • Comment posted by Dandog, today at 13:26

    He’ll stay at PSG for a massive pay rise.

  • Comment posted by bakerboy, today at 13:25

    Actually he’d fit incredibly well into the Portsmouth FC squad! Just dreaming….

  • Comment posted by salford78, today at 13:25

    Chelsea no because of UCL. MU not likely because of wage structure. Madrid is the only possible but transfer fee may be a stumbling block...

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 13:29

      BlueStig replied:
      What wage structure at MU. They are all fleecing the Club. It's the players that have plunged the Club so far in to debt.

  • Comment posted by Ison, today at 13:25

    Straight swap for martial, then throw in Phil Jones as a sweetener.

    • Reply posted by grandgeca, today at 13:28

      grandgeca replied:
      A juicy sweetener there

  • Comment posted by Badabing888, today at 13:24

    Last one for me.

  • Comment posted by JetCelt6967, today at 13:22

    Coming to celtic to finally win the CL 🤣

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 13:18

    LOL at the deluded pity shout-out for Liverpool, BBC Sport just can't help themselves.

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 13:29

      Xsoulent replied:
      Neither can you

  • Comment posted by I_Fear_4_England, today at 13:16

    Surely has to end up at Real. Though, with the constant speculation about Silva at City, plus Cancelo apparently not wanting a return to the Prem, could there be a potential swap deal on the table for City & PSG? If the Sheik takes over at Utd, surely they’ll make a bid too. All the book cookers at the big European clubs have been called in to work their magic that’s for sure.

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 13:16

    He will be at PSG next season.

  • Comment posted by Lemo, today at 13:09

    I suspect he will refuse all suggestions and play out the end of his contract.

    Then the potential cost of him would allow some to compete, instead paying him up the wazoo which he probably wants.

    He's a good player and has somewhat carried an average PSG and average French team.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 13:25

      Alex replied:
      Utter nonsense. PSG haven't doing anything to be "carried" and the French team that won the WC and after was a squad full of fantastic players. You take him out of that squad, they still win the WC. A good player, no doubt, but a great player? Nowhere near. Still has lots to prove. Just marketed very well.

  • Comment posted by RJM, today at 13:07

    Real madrid... it's like having a new council bathroom fitted "like for like"

  • Comment posted by FabGiniMo, today at 13:04

    As a Liverpool fan, I’m surprised Man City wasn’t spoken of. Scary proposition I know, but on a personal level would love to see him in the Prem. Chelsea…would be exciting under Pocchetino. We couldn’t afford Jude, so definitely count us out, I’m sorry to say. United? New ownership could make a statement signing, winning fans over immediately. However, Real? Jude and Kylian! Galaticos Assemble

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 12:49

    Real Madrid all day long. He announces he wants to leave PSG straight after Karim Benzema has left Real Madrid !!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Robioto, today at 12:49

    Lol, at including Liverpool on this list. BBC can't help themselves with the constant bias. You may as well have put Rotherham United, the chance is the same.

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 12:56

      Xsoulent replied:
      Because he hinted about playing for Liverpool & Klopp a few seasons back.
      And no you can't put Rotherham Utd on the list, as LFC have won the champions league and premier league, FA Cup & league cup in recent seasons, so as much as you want to do Liverpool down,
      It's because the owners have a limit, and Mbappe and Bellingham's fee are just above that.
      LFC does business differently from RM & MU

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 12:47

    Well he has to go to a club with lots and lots of money

    Shame money is only thing that will determine his move, but that's how it is
    Money Money Money Money

    • Reply posted by Liquidator, today at 12:50

      Liquidator replied:
      Wrexham it is then LOL

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 12:45

    If his motivation is purely money then Saudia Arabia, but if he wants to compete at the highest level then got to be Madrid or Man City as not sure other clubs could afford him.

    • Reply posted by Racemanracer, today at 12:49

      Racemanracer replied:
      UTD, Newcastle are just 2

