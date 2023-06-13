Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with eight goals

Kylian Mbappe may be on the move this summer - but where will he end up?

Paris St-Germain's record goal scorer has told the club he will not renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season.

The French champions are prepared to sell the forward, for whom they paid 180m euros (£165.7m) in 2017, rather than risk losing him for free.

While Mbappe will not be short of admirers, a limited number of clubs are likely to be able to afford him.

The prolific 24-year-old has scored 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games since joining PSG from Monaco, initially on loan, six years ago - winning five league titles among his 13 domestic trophies with the club.

He also played a crucial role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and his international record of 38 goals in 68 appearances places him fifth on his country's all-time top scorers list - 15 behind record holder Olivier Giroud.

In December, Mbappe scored the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966 but a penalty shootout loss to Argentina denied him successive World Cup victories at the age of 23.

So, with the world seemingly at his feet, what do his options appear to be?

Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Kylian Mbappe "must have changed his dream" after rejecting a move last year

Mbappe looked destined to sign for Real Madrid only last year.

Long-admired by the Spanish giants, he had agreed a financial package with both Real and PSG as he considered his future before the expiration of his contract in June.

Real were willing to pay 150m euros (£127m) as a signing-on fee and a wage of 40m euros (£34m). Instead, Mbappe chose to accept a lucrative new deal and remain at PSG, although he said the dream of playing for Real is "never over".

The departure of fellow Frenchman and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia means Real are in the market for a striker, with Tottenham's Harry Kane thought to be at the top of their wish-list.

Will this be the year Real get their man? Carlo Ancelotti's side have already made one statement signing this summer, landing England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 103m euros (£88.5m), and they might now be tempted to finance another.

Manchester United

Manchester United are another European giant chasing a talisman this summer - and among the few Premier League clubs with the financial capacity to fund a move.

There remains uncertainty around the club's future ownership, however, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe waiting to see if either of their offers to buy the club will be accepted by the Glazer family.

Manager Erik Ten Hag has prioritised filling the number nine role in his second summer transfer window, with England captain Kane an option if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy indicates a willingness to sell to a domestic rival.

However, news of Mbappe's situation could perhaps tempt United to offer the Frenchman a move to England - and any potential new owner an opportunity to make a promising first impression.

Saudi Arabia

Karim Benzema agreed to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid

The Saudi Pro League is the home of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and now former Real team-mate Benzema. Might Mbappe be tempted to join them?

Four of the leading Saudi Arabian clubs were recently taken over by the country's Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United and LIV Golf.

Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr saw the five-time Ballon d'Or winner become the world's highest-paid athlete, with Forbes reporting the 38-year-old's annual earnings as $136m (£108.7m) in May.

After Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal missed out on Argentina legend Lionel Messi, a similarly lucrative offer emerging for another global superstar in Mbappe would not come as a surprise.

Chelsea

It was quite the first year for Chelsea under new owner Todd Boehly, who proceeded to splash out more than £550m across two transfer windows following his takeover.

The club may not be quite as aggressive this summer as they look to seek to trim their bloated squad and also ensure they adhere to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

However, the lengthy contracts they have handed out - British record 121m euro (£107m) signing Enzo Fernandez and £89m addition Mykhailo Mudryk both joined on eight-and-a-half year deals - allow them to spread out the cost of each player over that time.

Which means, should they succeed in reducing their squad size, Boehly's Blues could very well be in the market for yet another statement signing as they look to bounce back from a disastrous season on the pitch in which they finished 12th in the English top flight.

Liverpool

Mbappe made clear his admiration for Liverpool back in 2020, describing Jurgen Klopp as a "very good manager" and his side as "a machine" as they hunted down a first Premier League title.

The Reds were previously linked with Mbappe but Klopp said the forward was out of his club's price range - and he provided a similar response amid talk of a move for Bellingham earlier this year, which he compared with a child asking for a Ferrari for Christmas.

While that is likely to still be the case, owner John Henry has said that he does expect some investment in the club as they aim to again compete with Premier League winners Manchester City.

With PSG keen not to lose Mbappe without recuperating part of their outlay, could there yet be an opportunity for Liverpool if they are able to avoid being drawn into a bidding war?

Stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe had agreed a financial package with Real months before deciding to stay in Paris

Or will this all just turn out to be a repeat of last year's saga?

The threat of leaving the club for free next summer could prove to be a negotiating tactic by Mbappe.

The player sent the club a letter on Monday saying he will not renew his stay until 2025 after PSG had set a deadline of 31 July for a decision.

But, in 2022, he was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid up until the day before his final decision became public - with Spain's La Liga reacting angrily to a deal which they described as "scandalous".

With the summer transfer window only just open, there are likely to be several twists and turns to come as Mbappe considers his next move.