Rangers have agreed a £3.5m transfer fee with Atalanta to sign 26-year-old out-of-favour striker Sam Lammers. (Daily Record) external-link

Dutch striker Sam Lammers is poised to clinch a four-year contract with Rangers to become Michael Beale's fourth signing of the summer transfer window for a fee of around £3m from Atalanta. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers are in talks with Cremonese as the Glasgow club pursue striker Cyriel Dessers, the Nigeria 28-year-old who could cost around £5m as his contract runs until 2027. (Football Insider) external-link

Rangers have put a £5m price tag on the head of Glen Kamara as the 27-year-old Finland midfielder gets set to head for the Ibrox exit door this summer amid European and English interest. (The Herald) external-link

Glen Kamara has hinted he has played his final game for Rangers, with the midfielder talking in the past tense about his time at Ibrox and refusing to comment on a possible summer move when interviewed at Finland's training camp. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are plotting moves for Malik Tillman, who has been in talks with Rangers over making his loan move permanent, with Bayern Munich hoping to collect more than £5m for the 21-year-old United States midfielder. (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers are set to announce the signing of 24-year-old Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes, whose deal with Major Soccer League outfit Los Angeles ends in January, on a pre-contract agreement. (Football Insider) external-link

Josh Maja, the striker previously linked with Rangers, has become a free agent after a clause in his contract was triggered by Bordeaux's failure to gain promotion to Ligue 1, but the English 24-year-old is not currently at the top of the Ibrox club's shortlist. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic are in talks with Valerenga about signing 20-year-old midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, with the Scottish champions offering £2.5m plus a large sell-on fee for the Norwegian club. (Nettavisen) external-link

Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm's Instagram profile has recently started following Celtic amid reports that the 20-year-old midfielder could be transferred to the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate, but there are concerns over whether the 25-year-old would qualify for a work permit should he wish to follow manager Ange Postecoglou to the Premier League club. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic are prepared to battle in order to prevent Japan midfielder Reo Hatate leaving this summer. (Football Scotland) external-link

Reo Hatate has dropped a huge hint that he has no intention of quitting Celtic this summer after the midfielder revealed that he has already set his targets for next season. (The National) external-link

Brendan Rodgers remains at his family holiday home in Majorca as he mulls over a return to Celtic as manager following a personal intervention by major shareholder Dermot Desmond, who persuaded the Northern Irishman to meet face-to-face with chief executive Michael Nicholson and chief financial officer Chris McKay. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond is set to table a bumper offer to bring Brendan Rodgers back to Celtic as manager and he could be joined by Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown as assistant should current number two John Kennedy follow Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca has been interviewed by Leicester City about their vacant manager's position as he remains second favourite for the Celtic job behind Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record) external-link

Groningen have reached an oral agreement with Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen and the 32-year-old will join the relegated Dutch club should final details and a medical be completed. (FC Update) external-link

Former Swindon Town winger Jonny Williams will join Bradford City on a three-year contract this week after Hibernian cooled their interest in the 29-year-old Welshman for whom a transfer bid fell through in January. (Football Scotland) external-link

Jay Idzes insists he has yet to make a decision on his future after the 23-year-old defender, who Aberdeen failed to sign in January, left Go Ahead Eagles amid a fresh offer from the Pittodrie club and others across Europe. (Daily Record) external-link