Scotland players were all smiles at training on Monday morning

Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

Steve Clarke believes there is "more to come" from his Scotland side as they target a best ever start to a qualification campaign.

Scotland have never won four in a row at the start of a campaign but can do so if they beat Georgia on Tuesday.

Clarke's side maintained their 100% start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a 2-1 away win against Norway on Saturday, giving them nine points.

"In terms of keeping the momentum going, a win would be good," he said.

"It's all we're focused on. Hopefully, we get the right result and that feel good factor continues. Hopefully, we keep growing because I still feel that there's more to come from this group."

Georgia won their second Group A game on Saturday, 2-1 away to Cyprus, to move on to four points.

"I said right at the start that we had the toughest group," Clarke said. "Georgia for sure are the toughest pot four team - one defeat in 15 matches. They're on a good run, they'll feel good about themselves. Some good players, organised, good shape to their team. So, tough game.

"The game against Cyprus was quite an open game, end to end, really open, which is why there were chances at both ends.

"It may be a slightly different game here but we'll prepare for both, we'll be ready for both types of game and hopefully we get the right result. They're definitely a threat going forward so we'll have to defend well."

Team news

Clarke says his players are "all present and correct, all good". Defenders Nathan Patterson and John Souttar, who had been injury doubts, and versatile defensive option Ross McCrorie were not included in the 23-man match day squad in Oslo.

What they said

Scotland defender Aaron Hickey: "It boosts your confidence, going away and playing against the likes of Haaland, Odegaard. We all just believe in ourselves as a team. We all work hard together. We're growing as a team.

"We know as a team that we just have to get the job done. We have got to stay humble. We've got to stay calm. We all know [Khvicha Kvaratskhelia] is a top player. I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a challenge for me. The full team know that we just have to try and shut him off as much as we can."

What do we know about Georgia?

Under the guidance of Frenchman Willy Sagnol, Georgia have won 12 and drawn four of their past 24 matches.

So far in 2023, Sagnol's side have beaten Mongolia 6-1 in a friendly, drawn at home to Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifying opener and followed that up with a Euro 2024 qualifying win in Cyprus on Saturday.

Vastly experienced defender Guram Kashia, 35, captains the current squad and is his country's record caps holder with 103. Though goals are shared around, Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22, is the top scorer in the group with 10 from 21 games.

Since departing from the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Georgia are still waiting for their first appearance at a major finals but did reach the play-offs for Euro 2020.

Match stats

The four meetings of Scotland men and Georgia have been won by the home side (two apiece)

Scotland men last beat Georgia at Ibrox in a Euro 2016 qualifier in 2014, the solitary goal being an own goal

A Scotland player last scored against Georgia in 2007, when Craig Beattie secured a late 2-1 win

Georgia men are the only team to have scored an away goal in matches between the two sides, when they lost 2-1 at Hampden in 2007

Scotland men were ranked 36th in the world in April, 41 places above Georgia