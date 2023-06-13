Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract to stay at the Women's Super League club.

It is understood the 35-year-old Republic of Ireland defender has put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

Fahey has made 106 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club following her departure from Bordeaux in 2018.

Fahey said signing the extension was an "easy decision" and that she could not "imagine being anywhere else".

"I'm already massively excited for next season," said Fahey.

"I've been here five years, seen a lot of changes but the position we're in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright.

"I'm delighted to be a part of it and keep pushing the club higher up the table."

Having been named captain in 2020, Fahey helped Liverpool earn promotion to the Women's Super League by winning the 2021-22 Women's Championship title.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player made 15 appearances last season as Liverpool finished seventh to retain their top-flight status.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard said: "Niamh's a fantastic person, a fantastic leader and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country."

Fahey endured an injury-hit final two months of the season but has linked up with the Republic of Ireland squad for a pre-Women's World Cup training camp alongside Liverpool team-mates Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell.

The Republic's World Cup squad will be announced on 29 June.