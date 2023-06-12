Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Tom Sang played his final game for Cardiff in their 5-2 FA Cup defeat by Leeds in January

Port Vale have signed Cardiff City midfielder Tom Sang on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal and will complete the move on 1 July when his Cardiff contract expires.

Sang, who can also play in defence, made his Bluebirds debut as a last-minute substitute in an FA Cup tie against Reading in February 2020.

He had loan spells with Cheltenham and St Johnstone before making 11 appearances for Cardiff last season, nine of them in the Championship.

"After speaking to Tom it's clear to me that he has the hunger and determination needed to succeed, and I look forward to seeing him grow on and off the pitch here at Vale Park," said boss Andy Crosby.

"His versatility will give us options and his positivity and work ethic will ensure he beds in well with the squad."

Vale finished 18th in League One last season, four points clear of the relegation places.