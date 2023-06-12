Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Conor Chaplin won League One's golden boot last season, finishing level with Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris on 26 goals

Ipswich Town striker Conor Chaplin has signed a contract extension to run until the summer of 2026.

The 26-year-old scored 29 goals in all competitions last season as Kieran McKenna's side won promotion back to the Championship.

He joined the club from Barnsley in 2021 on a three-year deal.

"There is nowhere else I would rather be because this club is so ambitious in the way it thinks and the way it is run," Chaplin told the Town website.

"I want to carry on and be better than the 2022-23 season - that's always been my mantra in terms of season after season.

"I always want to beat the last one, which isn't always possible and isn't something I've always been able to do during my career, of course, but it has to be the aim."

Chaplin began his career with Portsmouth and had a season with Coventry City in 2018-19, after initially joining them on loan.