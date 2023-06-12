Last updated on .From the section European Football

Steven Berghuis has made 88 appearances for Ajax

Ajax's Steven Berghuis has been banned for the first three games of 2023-24 after a clash with an FC Twente fan.

A video of the incident shows the midfielder appearing to throw a punch at a fan in front of Ajax's team bus after a 3-1 defeat on the final day of the season.

Berghuis, 31, later apologised for his actions.

Ajax finished third in the Eredivisie and missed out on the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

Netherlands international Berghuis, who was Ajax's 2022-23 player of the season, was already due to serve a one-game ban after picking up a yellow card in the Twente game.