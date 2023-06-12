Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danielle Maxwell (right) scored twice for Cliftonville as they reached the County Antrim Cup final

North Belfast rivals Cliftonville and Crusaders will meet in the County Antrim Cup final after victories in their respective semi-finals.

The Reds cruised to a 5-0 win against Championship side Lisburn Rangers at the Bluebell to reach the decider.

Crusaders meanwhile, held on to claim a 2-1 victory against holders Glentoran at Ashfield to reach their second successive showpiece.

The final will be played on Monday 31 July.

Five-star performance from the Reds

Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville, who exited the competition at the first round stage last season, took the lead on seven minutes when Clare Shaw connected with Hannah Doherty's in-swinging cross.

Danielle Maxwell doubled their advantage four minutes later, coolly slotting home after racing onto Marissa Callaghan's perfectly weighted through ball.

The Reds continued to dominate and added a third before the break, with Caitlin McGuinness pouncing to turn the ball home after Shaw's effort from close range had been saved.

Maxwell netted her second and the away side's fourth in the second half, bending an effort into the far corner after once again being teed up by Callaghan.

Fi Morgan completed the scoring on 80 minutes, nodding home from Callaghan's free-kick to send the Reds through to the final.

Crues get revenge on Glens

Crusaders were out to prove a point against the holders of the County Antrim Cup Glentoran, after suffering a number of painful defeats at the hands of the Glens recently.

Jonny Tuffey's side were beaten 3-1 by the east Belfast outfit in last year's final at the Blanchflower Stadium.

Three days before Monday night's encounter, the current league leaders recorded a 5-0 home triumph against the Crues.

It was a different story a third time out on Monday however, with Crusaders racing into an early lead as Faith Johnson scored a header to put the away side in front with just three minutes on the clock.

Amy McGivern made it two Crusaders with another header two minutes after the restart, before substitute Kerry Beattie pulled a goal back with twelve minutes remaining to set up a tense finale.

Crusaders weathered a late Glentoran storm after the goal, to once again book their place in the final.