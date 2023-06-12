Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor Bradley won the Papa John's Trophy during his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group H: Denmark v Northern Ireland Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Friday, 16 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary, report and reaction on BBC Sport website & app.

Northern Ireland full-back Conor Bradley believes his loan spell at Bolton "toughened him up" and was "vital" in boosting his development.

The 19-year old made 53 appearances in all competitions during his spell with the Trotters.

He won the Papa John's Trophy with the club and believes he is now ready to return to Liverpool this summer.

"It was an unreal season, it was everything I wished for and more," said Bradley.

"To play that many games, that is what I wanted to go and do. It has toughened me up a bit and it was vital for me."

Although Bolton missed out on promotion to the Championship, losing to Barnsley in the play-off semi-final, Bradley's impressive performances were acknowledged as he scooped the club's Young Player, Players' Player and Player of the Season awards.

Bradley, who has won 13 caps for his country, says that clinching the individual accolades were the icing on the cake of a productive season in England's third tier.

"To pick up a couple of awards at the end of the season was an added bonus," said Bradley.

"It was a really good year and I learnt lots from it. I would tell any young player to get out and go on loan to play games."

The right-back will return to Merseyside this summer for pre-season training with Liverpool and he admits his short-term future will be dependant on his performances come July.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already said he will get the chance to prove himself as a capable understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, an opportunity Bradley is relishing.

"In the summer I will go back to pre-season with Liverpool and I just have to see how that will go.

"The future is dependant on that, but I am looking forward to getting back to Liverpool."

'We will go to Denmark with no fear'

As well as starring for Bolton, Bradley has become a key player at international level.

He has nailed down the right-wing back spot under the returning Michael O'Neill, starting the opening Euro 2024 qualifying games against San Marino and Denmark despite stiff competition from Sunderland's Trai Hume.

Bradley is now preparing to help his country for the upcoming double-header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, which could go a long way to deciding whether Northern Ireland will feature in the tournament next summer in Germany.

Denmark won their opening qualifier against Finland, but suffered a surprise defeat away to Kazakhastan to leave them level on points with Northern Ireland.

The Danes boast a formidable home record, but Bradley insists Northern Ireland will go to Copenhagen without fear as they aim to deliver a shock.

"We know it will be a tough game, they are a good side who have been at the Euros and World Cup, but we will go there with no fear," he said.