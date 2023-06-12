Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Stephen Robinson and Diarmuid O'Carroll are enjoying their stay in Paisley

St Mirren have agreed a new contract that ties manager Stephen Robinson to the Scottish Premiership club until summer 2026.

Assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll has also extended his stay.

Robinson took charge in February 2022 and led St Mirren to a sixth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership this season - their best since 1985.

The 48-year-old told the club website "the contract was always going to get signed" once the season ended.

"There was a trust basis that we just wanted to finish the season and make sure we concentrated fully on that," he said. "Now it's time to keep building and keep taking the football club forward.

"I enjoy what we're doing and enjoy the challenge of trying to defy the odds next season and get into that top six."

Having previously managed Motherwell in Scotland's top flight, Robinson returned to take charge in Paisley after a year with Morecambe and, continuing the base established by Aberdeen-bound Jim Goodwin, his side finished with 46 points in summer 2022 - their highest tally in the current format.

"The club has grown over the period we've been here," he said. "We've tried to put structures in place that maybe weren't previously here that can take the club and make it sustainable in the higher reaches of this division."

Robinson expressed his delight at retaining "young, clever coach" O'Carroll, who he described as "very bright on and off the pitch in terms of analysis and technical awareness" and whose work at international level also assists in terms of player contacts.

Chairman John Needham said he has "been hugely impressed by their collective professionalism and ambition since they joined the club last year".