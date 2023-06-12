Close menu

Kevin Schade: Brentford sign forward on permanent deal for 'club record' fee

Kevin Schade jumps to control the ball with his right foot
Kevin Schade made 19 appearances for Brentford after joining on loan

Brentford have paid in the region of £22m to turn Kevin Schade's loan spell into a permanent move.

Schade joined from Freiburg on loan in January and made 19 appearances for Thomas Frank's side.

The 21-year-old, who has made two international appearances for Germany, has now signed a five-year contract with the Bees for a "club record fee".

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: "To have him with us now until 2028 is fantastic for the club."

The club's previous record signing was Keane Lewis-Potter, who joined from Hull last summer for £16m, potentially rising to £20mexternal-link.

Giles added: "When Kevin joined us on loan in January, we agreed with Freiburg that the move would become permanent this summer if certain conditions were met, which included Brentford remaining a Premier League team for next season.

"We have all been pleased with Kevin's contribution so far, both on the pitch and his professionalism off it."

Frank handed Schade his debut in a 1-0 loss against West Ham in the FA Cup on 7 January at Gtech Community Stadium.

Schade has been called up to the Germany Under-21s squad for the European Championships this summer, which take place in Georgia and Romania between 21 June and 8 July.

  • Comment posted by Ticketless sports fan, today at 15:54

    He's a smooth operator. ;-)

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 15:52

    He looks like a really good player.

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 15:43

    One assist in 19 appearances = (as reported elsewhere) a £20million deal. Hopefully for Brentford's sake, the lad improves dramatically over the next couple of seasons,

  • Comment posted by BoingBoingRich, today at 15:42

    If Brentford sign him who is anyone to question it.

  • Comment posted by The doc, today at 15:37

    Looks a decent player but goes down too easily.

  • Comment posted by jamjar, today at 15:33

    Can we end the Man City love in now, 10 + stories comparing this to that and the other is extremely boring..

    • Reply posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 15:44

      Hebburn Lee replied:
      So still 10 behind the number of articles about the new Spurs manager :-)

  • Comment posted by COYW, today at 15:30

    Enjoy the bus stop in Hounslow

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 15:28

    Didn't score a single goal during that loan spell, it's worth noting.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 15:27

    Respect Brentford’s model of signing players. Early in pre season too which can only enhance the likelihood of hitting the ground running. Fair play

    • Reply posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 15:45

      Hebburn Lee replied:
      He's already played 19 games for them.

  • Comment posted by Gooner, today at 15:22

    A fantastic signing for Brentford. I have seen him play a few times and he is going to be a star. Great pace and tremendous leap.
    Premier League defences be very afraid.

