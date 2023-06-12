West Ham: David Moyes will stay on at London Stadium
David Moyes will stay on as West Ham manager after winning the Europa Conference League.
Moyes' future had been the subject of huge speculation throughout the season.
On three occasions, the Scot appeared to be one game from the sack, however, each time, West Ham won and eventually secured their Premier League future with two games to spare.
The Hammers have since gone on to end their 43-year wait for a trophy by beating Fiorentina in Prague.
And it has now been decided Moyes, 60, will stay in his job as West Ham look forward to European football for the third successive season for the first time in their history.
Moyes will have to cope without skipper Declan Rice, who is set to leave the club this summer.
Too many owners (and supporters) in this division who think believe their players are so much better than they really are and are all too quick to scapegoat the Manager...
...And then hire someone else and the team is still pants, because they are!
Out! Personally I think he’s done a good job, and deserves his chance after the Europe win! Always comes across as a decent guy.
He's a realist, know's that it would be difficult for the dire Hammers board to pass the blame & dump him. He won't be holding his breath though, just enjoying it.
At last, a hys about a proper club winning European glory - rather that cheating their way to it🏆
He probably has the first third of the season to deliver.
If he had left then the new manager would have to deal with the idea of Moyes being brought back if results went against them.
Now we will get to see the if Moyes can build on his 3 good seasons at West Ham or if he has taken them as far as he can.
Difficult to improve on a European trophy.