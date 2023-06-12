Close menu

West Ham: David Moyes will stay on at London Stadium

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes raises his arms and shouts in delight
David Moyes took charge of West Ham for a second time in 2019

David Moyes will stay on as West Ham manager after winning the Europa Conference League.

Moyes' future had been the subject of huge speculation throughout the season.

On three occasions, the Scot appeared to be one game from the sack, however, each time, West Ham won and eventually secured their Premier League future with two games to spare.

The Hammers have since gone on to end their 43-year wait for a trophy by beating Fiorentina in Prague.

And it has now been decided Moyes, 60, will stay in his job as West Ham look forward to European football for the third successive season for the first time in their history.

Moyes will have to cope without skipper Declan Rice, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Comments

Join the conversation

241 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:24

    Fair play to him. He’s earned it. More clubs need to stick with their manager for longer

    • Reply posted by The Right Honourable Sir, today at 11:43

      The Right Honourable Sir replied:
      Apart from Lamps where the opposite is true.

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 11:33

    The club and Moyes are realists and are the perfect fit at the moment.
    Too many owners (and supporters) in this division who think believe their players are so much better than they really are and are all too quick to scapegoat the Manager...
    ...And then hire someone else and the team is still pants, because they are!

    • Reply posted by IP Freely, today at 12:01

      IP Freely replied:
      Great news West Ham fans. What you’ve been eagerly waiting for.

      More of the same type of football served weekly for you next season and the season after and the season after that and for infinity (Yes Moyes will last that long).

      Hope you like your Brussel Sprouts.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 11:29

    Can’t believe some Hammers Fans want him
    Out! Personally I think he’s done a good job, and deserves his chance after the Europe win! Always comes across as a decent guy.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 11:57

      margaret replied:
      Wonderful and tremendous news, absolutely ecstatic!

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 11:32

    Fully deserved, gave the club their best night in generations and no reason why he can’t turn around their league form next season. Great decision from the club.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And what are you expecting from Moyes next season. More trophies, top half finish. More attractive football

  • Comment posted by KentDave, today at 11:44

    When he was Everton manager they had a few seasons where they were dangerously close to the bottom, but their general direction was upwards. It makes a change for a club to stick with the manager.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What are West Hams ambitions. Is it to compete with the big boys or just to finish in the top half every season. What do the fans actually want

  • Comment posted by bad daddy, today at 11:51

    Well done Moysie, earned the stay of execution.

    He's a realist, know's that it would be difficult for the dire Hammers board to pass the blame & dump him. He won't be holding his breath though, just enjoying it.

    At last, a hys about a proper club winning European glory - rather that cheating their way to it🏆

    • Reply posted by Wolsey, today at 11:59

      Wolsey replied:
      European glory.............ha ha haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 11:23

    He has earned himself another contract and provided that relegation is not on the cards, I think he will be safe for the next few years, as he deserves to be.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is progress for next season. What happens if the club does not win another trophy and finishes mid table. Are West Ham fans happy with that

  • Comment posted by roythboy, today at 11:25

    Common sense prevails, for a change. Good luck DM

    • Reply posted by Paul11, today at 11:41

      Paul11 replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by Neal Atkins, today at 11:28

    The major question for Moyes to answer is can he oversee the spending of an undoubtably large amount of funds from a sale of Rice wisely and incorporate new players into the team and make it a better unit as a whole. Given he knows the squad well he seems best placed to achieve that rather than a new manager. So this seems like a good move.

    • Reply posted by Sheiling, today at 12:30

      Sheiling replied:
      Not a hammer but if I were West Ham I would swap Rice for Gallagher + 50 million. Also I don't see how Chelsea can sell enough of their players to avoid FFP now. Might as well bite the bullet instead of losing key players like Mount. He had one bad season after how many excellent ones?? Plus Potter and Lampard were managing him. Sorry I digressed a little to be fair.

  • Comment posted by YouReds, today at 11:31

    A very sensible decision. Solid, reliable and well respected.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 12:29

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      I think the West Ham board realise they're not going to push for European qualification every season. Best to stick with a manager capable of achieving a high finish, even though he won't every year.

  • Comment posted by SMFC, today at 11:50

    Correct decision. Done a fantastic job for WH. Still a bit to run in this though as not convinced he won't take the Celtic job if offered.

    • Reply posted by Ian Roberts, today at 11:53

      Ian Roberts replied:
      I doubt he’ll be offered it.

  • Comment posted by Paul11, today at 11:39

    And why not? To win a European title and then leave the club would be stupid. To win a European title and get the push would be outrageous.

    • Reply posted by Jonesey, today at 12:28

      Jonesey replied:
      "European Title". Ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by hughesZZ, today at 11:41

    How can you get rid of someone who has just one you a Euro cup . However he will be gone by Jan if results are not good - Modern football .

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The results were not good by January last season but they stuck with him. And good job they did

  • Comment posted by Anthony Mortimer, today at 11:41

    Happy to hear DM is staying. However the club must back in the transfer market. Not just in letting stay in his job at the end of the day if you give the tools he is the one who will give us the success we crave

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      West Ham have already had success under Moyes. Does this mean they will continue to win trophies. I would say probably not

  • Comment posted by Paulverine - keep 606 alive, today at 11:40

    Decent decision. He'll have the Rice money to rebuild the squad, last season's newbies have a season of PL football under their belts, and they've learned that the transition from mid table to top six is MASSIVE.

    He probably has the first third of the season to deliver.

    • Reply posted by clartypats, today at 12:16

      clartypats replied:
      Agreed - it takes a while for the newbies to bed in/existing players to gel, but the likes of Paqueta starting to look good. IMO the replacement[s] for Rice [take a bow sir] should be picked to start to build a team around him in the midfield. Palninha from Fulham could be good [and they both speak Portuguese]? COYI

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 11:44

    Makes a lot of sense.
    If he had left then the new manager would have to deal with the idea of Moyes being brought back if results went against them.
    Now we will get to see the if Moyes can build on his 3 good seasons at West Ham or if he has taken them as far as he can.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 13:08

      margaret replied:
      Finishing within 25 points of Brentford was ultimately the clincher

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 11:40

    Good news……..for everyone

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 12:55

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Except those who think we'd be better off with a manager who has a plan B.

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 11:26

    What happens when the board sticks with a manager. David moyes need to spend deccan rice money plus extra.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 12:37

      Name replied:
      I'm actually so happy for Moysey after the relentless pressure of the Man Utd job after Fergie. A thoroughly nice chap too from everything I've seen

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 11:27

    Moyes has earned the right to carry on. With a trophy and European football again, you can overlook a season of patchy league form. The league form must improve in 23/24. A top-half finish is a must.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:28

      twinprime replied:
      To be fair it was a bit worse than patchy. That squad should have been nowhere near relegation trouble.

  • Comment posted by Doninfor, today at 11:37

    When reflecting I think both Moyes and West Ham will think that this was a natural point for him to leave.
    Difficult to improve on a European trophy.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 11:40

      Lee replied:
      They won't be looking for another trophy, just league improvement. Clubs like West Ham are realistic, as is Moyes.

