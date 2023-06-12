Close menu

West Ham: David Moyes will stay on at London Stadium

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments8

David Moyes took charge of West Ham for a second time in 2019

David Moyes will stay on as West Ham manager after winning the Europa Conference League.

Moyes' future had been the subject of huge speculation throughout the season.

On three occasions, the Scot appeared to be one game from the sack, however, each time, West Ham won and eventually secured their Premier League future with two games to spare.

The Hammers have since gone on to end their 43-year wait for a trophy by beating Fiorentina in Prague.

And it has now been decided Moyes, 60, will stay in his job as West Ham look forward to European football for the third successive season for the first time in their history.

Moyes will have to cope without skipper Declan Rice, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 11:27

    Moyes has earned the right to carry on. With a trophy and European football again, you can overlook a season of patchy league form. The league form must improve in 23/24. A top-half finish is a must.

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 11:26

    What happens when the board sticks with a manager. David moyes need to spend deccan rice money plus extra.

  • Comment posted by User0217579013, today at 11:26

    At least that means he can't come to Leeds.

  • Comment posted by roythboy, today at 11:25

    Common sense prevails, for a change. Good luck DM

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:24

    Fair play to him. He’s earned it. More clubs need to stick with their manager for longer

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 11:24

    Relegation looms.

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 11:23

    He has earned himself another contract and provided that relegation is not on the cards, I think he will be safe for the next few years, as he deserves to be.

  • Comment posted by Muhammed Ibrahim, today at 11:23

    He’ll be sacked by Xmas.

