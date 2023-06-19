Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group D
TurkeyTurkey2WalesWales0

Euro 2024 qualifying: Turkey 2-0 Wales - Turkey leave it late to break Wales' resilience

By Philip MarshBBC Sport Wales at Samsun 19 May Stadium

Mehmet Umut Nayir celebrates
Mehmet Umut Nayir plays his club football for Turkish club Umraniyespor

Wales' hopes of reaching Euro 2024 took another huge blow as Turkey left it late before sealing a 2-0 win against the 10-man visitors in Samsun.

The Wales defence came under heavy criticism after its performance against Armenia on Friday, and it looked like they had been caught out once more when Chris Mepham turned the ball into his own net after nine minutes - only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

It was looking like a mostly positive half for Wales until Joe Morrell, one of two changes made for Wales, went high into a challenge with Ferdi Kadioglu and was shown a straight red card by referee Fabio Maresca.

Wales almost took the lead from nothing, as Turkey failed to deal with a clearing ball before Merih Demiral brought down Dan James, and from the resulting free-kick Harry Wilson forced a top-class save out of Mert Gunok.

As the hour mark ticked by Turkey were still struggling to break down Wales, but were handed a golden opportunity when Aaron Ramsey was penalised for handball in the area.

Up stepped Turkey talisman and Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, but his penalty was a nice height for Ward, who got down to his right to turn the ball away from danger.

Moments later, Turkey thought they had taken the lead once more, as Ward failed to deal with a low cross and substitute Umut Nayir turned the ball in.

However, VAR intervened once again and ruled the striker had controlled the ball with his arm.

Nayir then rose between Wales defenders to head an effort towards goal which Ward could only push inside his near post, taking away from his earlier penalty heroics.

And it was another substitute, Arda Guler, who put the result beyond doubt as he curled a superb effort from the edge of the Wales box into the top corner of the net with Ward rooted to the spot.

Victory leaves Turkey in pole position in Group D, while Wales could already be staring down the barrel of the play-offs if they are to reach Euro 2024.

Pressure mounting on Wales boss Page

Referee Fabio Maresca shows a red card to Joe Morrell of Wales
Joe Morrell's red card was Wales' second in two games

After Friday's embarrassing 4-2 home defeat against Armenia, a trip to Turkey provided an opportunity for Wales and manager Robert Page to right the ship.

Wales were unquestionably more resilient and better organised against a Turkey team who dominated possession for long periods, even before Morrell's red card.

However the lapses in concentration at the back were still apparent, and without VAR's input the score would have been far more damaging.

The warning signs were there when Roma full-back Zeki Celik got behind Williams and Mepham diverted the ball into his own net only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Turkey notched up eight shots in the first half, however Wales were able to limit them to long distance efforts for the most part.

Aside from Wilson's almost spectacular free-kick, Wales spent the whole second half camped in their own half due to their numerical disadvantage.

After Calhanoglu saw his penalty well saved and another VAR check ruled out Nayir's strike, Wales looked like they might earn the most unlikely of points.

But the Turkish pressure told when Nayir's header was not stopped by a weak save from Ward, and there was little anyone in a white shirt could do minutes later to prevent Guler's phenomenal effort.

Page will take solace from the fact his side were much harder to break down, but after calling for six points at the start of this international window Wales instead end with none.

Turkey in pole position

Wales' loss however is Turkey's gain, as they did what Page targeted in claiming six points following their away win at Latvia last time out.

Croatia spent this window competing in the Nations League finals - where they lost on penalties to Spain - but they will be pleased with how things have gone in their absence.

Turkey are three points clear at the top of Group D having played four games, while surprise package Armenia followed up victory in Cardiff last week with a home win over Latvia earlier on Monday.

Armenia are two points ahead of Croatia and Wales. However Page's side have played two more games than the World Cup semi-finalists.

If Turkey can avoid a similar fate as Wales in their remaining fixture against Armenia, a place a Euro 2024 will be within their grasp.

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Günok
  • 2ÇelikBooked at 16minsSubstituted forElmaliat 60'minutes
  • 3DemiralBooked at 47mins
  • 14Bardakçi
  • 20KadiogluSubstituted forKahveciat 73'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 10Çalhanoglu
  • 5ÖzcanSubstituted forGülerat 61'minutes
  • 6KökcüSubstituted forUçanat 89'minutes
  • 17ÜnderBooked at 51mins
  • 9Yilmaz
  • 7AktürkogluSubstituted forNayirat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Akaydin
  • 8Kahveci
  • 11Nayir
  • 12Sengezer
  • 13Elmali
  • 15Kabak
  • 16Yüksek
  • 18Uçan
  • 19Karaman
  • 21Güler
  • 22Özkacar
  • 23Çakir

Wales

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ward
  • 14RobertsBooked at 58mins
  • 5Mepham
  • 6Rodon
  • 3N Williams
  • 16MorrellBooked at 41mins
  • 15Ampadu
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forBroadheadat 84'minutes
  • 10RamseySubstituted forJamesat 84'minutes
  • 20JamesSubstituted forBradshawat 62'minutes
  • 9JohnsonSubstituted forCabangoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hennessey
  • 2Fox
  • 4Low
  • 7Brooks
  • 11Harris
  • 13Cooper
  • 17James
  • 18Cabango
  • 19Bradshaw
  • 21Davies
  • 22Cullen
  • 23Broadhead
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamWales
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Türkiye 2, Wales 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Türkiye 2, Wales 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Türkiye. Hakan Çalhanoglu tries a through ball, but Abdülkerim Bardakçi is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Türkiye. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Mert Günok.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye. Salih Uçan replaces Orkun Kökcü.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Türkiye. Cengiz Ünder tries a through ball, but Arda Güler is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Baris Yilmaz (Türkiye) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joe Rodon (Wales).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye).

  11. Post update

    Ethan Ampadu (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Jordan James replaces Aaron Ramsey.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Nathan Broadhead replaces Harry Wilson.

  14. Post update

    Cengiz Ünder (Türkiye) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Wales).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Türkiye 2, Wales 0. Arda Güler (Türkiye) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Orkun Kökcü (Türkiye).

  18. Post update

    Aaron Ramsey (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Hakan Çalhanoglu (Türkiye) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).

  • Comment posted by The Red Knight, at 23:23 18 Jun

    "Wales need a reaction in Turkey" reads the headline.

    No it's the Welsh FA that needs to REACT to the dismal appointment of Robert Page as manager and get rid of him NOW before he makes even more damage.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 04:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wales sure do need a positive reaction against Turkey this evening, if they want to avoid ending up like turkeys.

  • Comment posted by MictorVeldrew, today at 00:13

    Page out of his depth as shown during the effort less world Cup, why oh why has the welsh fa stuck with him. 1 win in 11

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:49

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Perhaps there is no one 'better' willing to take on this task.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Davies, today at 05:55

    I'm not sure Page appreciates the main concern. It is not so much the players. Rather it is whether he has the tactical nous to take the team forward now that he no longerhas Bale as his get-out-of-jail card.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 14:41

      Alex replied:
      Agreed. He does not have the nous. Wales have enough quality that with the expanded format, they should easily qualify, but his lack of experience is showing and has been since the WC. He no longer has the greatest player in Wales' history to "Bale" him out.

  • Comment posted by butcherboy, at 23:30 18 Jun

    Time to move on Rob,Bring in Osian Roberts

    • Reply posted by jonesy, today at 22:15

      jonesy replied:
      Very much agree. Listening to him on SpedwarC you can hear the the depth of knowledge. Something that Robert Page I think lacks.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 00:04

    Page is hopeless. His comments since the loss have been all over the place. 'The fault lies with the coaching staff I can't fault the player's attitude' 'the player's needed a wake up call' 'we've had a meeting and shared some Frank discussions' 'I don't know where the complacency came from' 'I was really positive about this game in the run up and didn't think there was a chance we'd lose' etc

    • Reply posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 09:13

      Mr Lars Bussholm replied:
      If the Frank in question is Lampard no wonder Wales are struggling.

  • Comment posted by flibb, at 20:02 18 Jun

    The World Cup will live long in the memory for this group of players.

    It was a great achievement to quality but they were totally underprepared and lacking in quality, fitness, and tactics. They had a great chance to get out of the group and came nowhere near.

    They need to start again with someone who will build from the youth (i.e. drop Ramsey). Get rid of the cloud of that world cup.

    • Reply posted by Only THIS Millennium Counts, at 22:40 18 Jun

      Only THIS Millennium Counts replied:
      Is that the world cup where Wales didn't score a single goal from open play?

      What big brave heroes!!!

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, at 21:14 18 Jun

    Can only see Wales getting heavily beaten in Turkey with Page in charge. He's too much like one of the lads and tries to please everyone. We could all see that in Quatar playing Bale and Ramsey when they were both shot to pieces. He even played Ramsey as a defensive midfielder last week and often makes poor decisions and selection mistakes. Could be his last game in charge.

    • Reply posted by Only THIS Millennium Counts, at 22:41 18 Jun

      Only THIS Millennium Counts replied:
      Wales will still qualify, how could they not when it's pretty much big enough to accommodate every country in Europe..... they'll still get knock out at the "Brave" stages though.

  • Comment posted by Chief Wiggum, at 21:13 18 Jun

    Replace Page would be a good idea... Now

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 21:56

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Crikey....BBC has recycled this HYS. LOL

  • Comment posted by Simply the Best, at 19:35 18 Jun

    Bottom line is that Page is out of his depth as an international manager.

    FAW do the decent thing and get rid asap.

    • Reply posted by jenks84, at 19:42 18 Jun

      jenks84 replied:
      I'd even take Ryan Mason right now mate!

  • Comment posted by Bales left foot, today at 05:59

    with the retirement of a few key or decent players, it has finally shown up Rob Page's failings, at the world cup our tactics were poor, Bale and Ramsey not involved and no idea how to change to a better system, that being said, i think we should a big thank you but goodbye to Page. Its now time for us to search for a progressive tactical manager to take the new generation forward

  • Comment posted by moanino for unt 4ever, today at 00:43

    Sorry...Page is a nice guy but got to the world cup on coat tails of Bale and the #Metoo Giggs. Wales have been awful....sorry Rob, close the door on the way out.

  • Comment posted by bryndany, today at 01:17

    Bring in Mullins from Wrexham. He scores goals for fun & us a massive improvement on what we have. Before anyone says he's non league so it's easy, just Google how many goals he scored for Cambridge in div 1 before he joined Wrexham

    • Reply posted by dadaz2, today at 03:56

      dadaz2 replied:
      Seen him play for the amber army at Cambridge but there’s no way a national manager will call players from league 2

  • Comment posted by markmay, today at 21:53

    Back to the international wilderness for wales

  • Comment posted by So dew, at 19:53 18 Jun

    Ramsey is the reason you’re treading water ? He’s way past it. Ask the second best club in Scotland.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 19:58 18 Jun

      flibb replied:
      Wales don't have any decent central midfielders. Joe Morrell should be nowhere near the squad but he's in the starting XI.

      The lack of British players playing in central mid in the lower half of the Prem and Championship is showing. Distinct drop off from the days of Koumas, Speed, Savage (!).

      So Ramsay plays eventhough his legs have gone and he doesn't have the quality to play holding midfield

  • Comment posted by Only THIS Millennium Counts, at 19:45 18 Jun

    They do need a "reaction", what we'll get is a load of guff about "pride" & "passion" and nothing more.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 19:53 18 Jun

      flibb replied:
      Pride & No Prejudice (In Rainbows) - Radiohed

  • Comment posted by Lozz1971 , at 22:45 18 Jun

    Apart from Johnson I think Wales have a championship squad at best. it will be a tough ask to get a result in Turkey but you never know in football anything can happen

  • Comment posted by Mariusz2004, today at 21:51

    Wales got what they deserved..... squad looked clueless just like their manager and the Welsh FA

  • Comment posted by alunm, today at 09:37

    Rob Page sounds more like David Brent everyday "Croatia was a masterclass from us defensively and Latvia was an attacking masterclass...we just need to combine the two." We beat Latvia, one of the world's lowest ranked teams, 1-0.

  • Comment posted by cymru-am-byth, today at 22:07

    So 2016 was amazing - but that was 7 years ago. Since then Welsh football has been annoyingly self-congratulatory. We’ve believed our own hype and ended up with a manager that’s out of his depth, a team that can ‘park the bus’ but doesn’t have any attacking verve. We need a caretaker manager for a few games, and a willingness from the FAW to take a new direction.

    • Reply posted by westisbest, today at 22:20

      westisbest replied:
      The bus has not been parked in the right place in the last two games... Had been feeling that maybe the team was building again after a dire World Cup, but also that this team might be one step away from slipping back to the same old story.
      That solid defence we had has gone, and the attack has been toothless. A few promising players, but this campaign looks done? Time to reset again. Ah well...

  • Comment posted by Windleiser, at 19:56 18 Jun

    Wales are a small nation who have pinched above their weight. Unfortunately for them the pool of players at their disposal is poor at best, losing to Armenia is of no shame, no doubt they’ll have a another golden generation in the future but for now and the next few years they’ll miss out on the tournaments.

    • Reply posted by So dew, at 19:59 18 Jun

      So dew replied:
      Can’t beat a good pinch 🧐

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 19th June 2023