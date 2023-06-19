Last updated on .From the section Wales

Mehmet Umut Nayir plays his club football for Turkish club Umraniyespor

Wales' hopes of reaching Euro 2024 took another huge blow as Turkey left it late before sealing a 2-0 win against the 10-man visitors in Samsun.

The Wales defence came under heavy criticism after its performance against Armenia on Friday, and it looked like they had been caught out once more when Chris Mepham turned the ball into his own net after nine minutes - only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

It was looking like a mostly positive half for Wales until Joe Morrell, one of two changes made for Wales, went high into a challenge with Ferdi Kadioglu and was shown a straight red card by referee Fabio Maresca.

Wales almost took the lead from nothing, as Turkey failed to deal with a clearing ball before Merih Demiral brought down Dan James, and from the resulting free-kick Harry Wilson forced a top-class save out of Mert Gunok.

As the hour mark ticked by Turkey were still struggling to break down Wales, but were handed a golden opportunity when Aaron Ramsey was penalised for handball in the area.

Up stepped Turkey talisman and Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, but his penalty was a nice height for Ward, who got down to his right to turn the ball away from danger.

Moments later, Turkey thought they had taken the lead once more, as Ward failed to deal with a low cross and substitute Umut Nayir turned the ball in.

However, VAR intervened once again and ruled the striker had controlled the ball with his arm.

Nayir then rose between Wales defenders to head an effort towards goal which Ward could only push inside his near post, taking away from his earlier penalty heroics.

And it was another substitute, Arda Guler, who put the result beyond doubt as he curled a superb effort from the edge of the Wales box into the top corner of the net with Ward rooted to the spot.

Victory leaves Turkey in pole position in Group D, while Wales could already be staring down the barrel of the play-offs if they are to reach Euro 2024.

Pressure mounting on Wales boss Page

Joe Morrell's red card was Wales' second in two games

After Friday's embarrassing 4-2 home defeat against Armenia, a trip to Turkey provided an opportunity for Wales and manager Robert Page to right the ship.

Wales were unquestionably more resilient and better organised against a Turkey team who dominated possession for long periods, even before Morrell's red card.

However the lapses in concentration at the back were still apparent, and without VAR's input the score would have been far more damaging.

The warning signs were there when Roma full-back Zeki Celik got behind Williams and Mepham diverted the ball into his own net only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Turkey notched up eight shots in the first half, however Wales were able to limit them to long distance efforts for the most part.

Aside from Wilson's almost spectacular free-kick, Wales spent the whole second half camped in their own half due to their numerical disadvantage.

After Calhanoglu saw his penalty well saved and another VAR check ruled out Nayir's strike, Wales looked like they might earn the most unlikely of points.

But the Turkish pressure told when Nayir's header was not stopped by a weak save from Ward, and there was little anyone in a white shirt could do minutes later to prevent Guler's phenomenal effort.

Page will take solace from the fact his side were much harder to break down, but after calling for six points at the start of this international window Wales instead end with none.

Turkey in pole position

Wales' loss however is Turkey's gain, as they did what Page targeted in claiming six points following their away win at Latvia last time out.

Croatia spent this window competing in the Nations League finals - where they lost on penalties to Spain - but they will be pleased with how things have gone in their absence.

Turkey are three points clear at the top of Group D having played four games, while surprise package Armenia followed up victory in Cardiff last week with a home win over Latvia earlier on Monday.

Armenia are two points ahead of Croatia and Wales. However Page's side have played two more games than the World Cup semi-finalists.

If Turkey can avoid a similar fate as Wales in their remaining fixture against Armenia, a place a Euro 2024 will be within their grasp.